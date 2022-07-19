MLB All-Star Game 2022: What to know about the Mid-Summer Classic

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday and will feature some of the best and up-and-coming superstars in the game.

As per tradition, the American League will go up against the National League. There is no fantasy draft format like there is for the NBA or divisional teams going against each other like in the NHL. The NFL also went back to conference matchups for their All-Star Game, termed the Pro Bowl.

This year’s game will feature the best and brightest but will also be missing some stars due to injury. Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, George Springer, Yordan Alvarez, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole Jazz Chisholm Jr., Bryce Harper, Nolan Arenado, Starling Marte, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon and Josh Hader will not be participating.

Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were also put into the game as legacy selections due to their contributions to the game. The Detroit Tigers star said he planned on retiring when his contract expires following the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The American League is on an incredible winning streak in this event. The AL has won eight straight games and have only lost three times since 1996.

Read below for the list of projected All-Star starters for the Mid-Summer Classic.

American League

Starters

C: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays2B: Andres Gimenez, Guardians3B: Rafael Devers, Red SoxSS: Tim Anderson, White SoxOF: Aaron Judge, YankeesOF: Byron Buxton, TwinsOF: Giancarlo Stanton, YankeesDH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Legacy selection

DH: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

Reserves

C: Jose Trevino, Yankees1B: Luis Arraez, Twins1B: Ty France, Mariners2B: Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays3B: Jose Ramirez, GuardiansSS: Xander Bogaerts, Red SoxSS: Corey Seager, RangersOF: Kyle Tucker, AstrosOF: Andrew Benintendi, RoyalsOF: Julio Rodriguez, MarinersDH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

Starting pitchers

LHP: Shane McClanahan, RaysLHP: Nestor Cortes, YankeesLHP: Martin Perez, RangersLHP: Framber Valdez, YankeesRHP: Alek Manoah, Blue JaysRHP: Shohei Ohtani, AngelsRHP: Paul Blackburn, A’s

Relievers

LHP: Gregory Soto, TigersRHP: Clay Holmes, YankeesRHP: Emmanuel Clase, GuardiansRHP: Jorge Lopez, OriolesRHP: Liam Hendriks, White SoxRHP: Jordan Romano, Blue Jays

National League

Starters

C: Wilson Contreras, Cubs1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals2B: Jeff McNeil, Mets3B: Manny Machado, PadresSS: Traa Turner, DodgersOF: Ronald Acuna Jr., BravesOF: Joc Pederson, BravesOF: Mookie Betts, DodgersDH: William Contreras, Braves

Legacy selection

1B: Albert Pujols, Cardinals

Reserves

C: Travis d’Arnaud, Braves1B: Pete Alonso, Mets1B: C.J. Cron, Rockies1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers2B: Jake Cronenworth, Padres3B: Austin Riley, BravesSS: Dansby Swanson, BravesOF: Kyle Schwarber, PhilliesOF: Ian Happ, CubsOF: Juan Soto, NationalsDH: Garrett Cooper, Marlins

Starting pitchers

LHP: Clayton Kershaw, DodgersLHP: Tyler Anderson, DodgersRHP: Sandy Alcantara, MarlinsRHP: Joe Musgrove, PadresRHP: Tony Gonsolin, DodgersRHP: Luis Castillo, Reds

Relievers

LHP: Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks,RHP: Edwin Diaz, MetsRHP: Ryan Helsley, CardinalsRHP: David Bednar, PiratesRHP, Devin Williams, Brewers

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis and John Smoltz

Where: Dodger Stadium

Location: Los Angeles, California