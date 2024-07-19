MLB All-Star expresses support for Trump ahead of his RNC speech

Zach Cozart, a former All-Star shortstop who played for the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels, expressed support for former President Trump on Thursday hours before he was set to make his speech at the Republican National Convention.

Cozart posted a photo of himself on the golf course wearing a gray hat with the word “Trump” sprawled across the front. The letters appeared to be upside down and included the stars and stripes of the American flag stitched into the letters.

The former infielder wrote earlier in the week that he couldn’t wait to vote for Trump on Election Day.

“I dunno bout yall but I can’t wait to vote for Trump… I’ve honestly never seen the party as united as now… they tried to kill our President … least we can do is VOTE!!” he wrote.

Trump will take the stage later Thursday and officially accept the Republican nomination for the third straight time. He’s also making his first speech since he was wounded in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan and UFC president Dana White are also expected to speak at the convention.

Cozart played in Major League Baseball from 2011 to 2019. The Tennessee native was a second-round pick of the Reds in 2007. He played with the Angels for the final two years of his career in 2018 and 2019.

He was an All-Star in 2017 when he hit 24 home runs, drove in 63 runs and hit .297.

He played in 839 games, batted .247 with a .300 on-base percentage and a .699 OPS with 87 career home runs and 305 RBI.

