MLB 2021 season preview: What to know

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series since 1989 last fall and are primed and ready to repeat as champions for the 2021 season.

The 2020 season was a bit topsy-turvy as the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring training and forced players and owners to come to a compromise to have a shortened season. The Dodgers took home the World Series in an expanded postseason and turned around and added another arm to their staff.

The 2021 season will have 162 games again with no universal designated hitter or expanded postseason – at least for now. One big rule change is doubleheaders will be seven innings and if a game goes into extra innings, a runner will be placed on second base to start the extra frame. There can be 26 players on a roster with a roster expansion of 28 in September.

The Dodgers made one of the splashiest moves of the offseason by signing Trevor Bauer. He won the National League Cy Young award in 2020 after a phenomenal season with the Cincinnati Reds and got a big three-year, $102 million contract that includes options after each season.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed George Springer over from the Houston Astros. The two sides agreed to a six-year, $150 million deal in the offseason.

The New York Mets made the splashiest trade of the offseason, acquiring shortstop Francisco Lindor from the Cleveland Indians. Lindor has already stunned fans with his hitting display in spring training. The team then signed him to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension before Opening Day.

The San Diego Padres made the shrewd moves of bringing in Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. The team also signed star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension.

A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora, both managers who were suspended and fired for their own cheating scandals, are back in the dugout. Hinch is managing the Detroit Tigers and Cora is back with the Boston Red Sox.

The Miami Marlins made history by hiring the first female general manager in Kim Ng. She will be tasked with building the team back up to a playoff and World Series contender.

Read below for a brief outlook, projected starters and rotations for each MLB team in 2021.

**

Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 25-35

Division Finish: 5th NL West

Manager: Torey Lovullo

Projected Rotation: Madison Bumgarner, Merrill Kelly, Caleb Smith, Taylor Widener, Luke Weaver

Projected Starters: Carson Kelly (C), Christian Walker (1B), Josh Rojas (2B), Eduardo Escobar (3B, Nick Ahmed (SS), David Peralta (LF), Ketel Marte (CF), Tim Locastro (RF)

**

Atlanta Braves

Record: 35-25

Division Finish: 1st NL East

Manager: Brian Snitker

Projected Rotation: Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Drew Smyly, Charlie Morton, Mike Soroka

Projected Starters: Travis d’Arnaud (C), Freddie Freeman (1B), Ozzie Albies (2B), Austin Riley (3B), Dansby Swanson (SS), Marcell Ozuna (LF), Cristian Pache (CF), Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF)

**

Baltimore Orioles

Record: 25-35

Division Finish: 4th AL East

Manager: Brandon Hyde

Projected Rotation: John Means, Matt Harvey, Bruce Zimmermann, Dean Kremer, Jorge Lopez

Projected Starters: Pedro Severino (CA), Trey Mancini (1B), Pat Valaika (2B), Maikel Franco (3B), Freddy Galvis (SS), Ryan Mountcastle (LF), Cedric Mullins (CF), Anthony Santander (RF), Rio Ruiz (DH)

**

Boston Red Sox

Record: 24-36

Division Finish: 5th AL East

Manager: Alex Cora

Projected Rotation: Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Richards, Martin Perez, Nick Pivetta

Projected Starters: Christian Vazquez (CA), Bobby Dalbec (1B), Enrique Hernandez (2B), Rafael Devers (3B), Xander Bogaerts (SS), Hunter Renfroe (LF), Alex Verdugo (CF), Franchy Cordero (RF), J.D. Martinez (DH)

**

Chicago Cubs

Record: 34-36

Division Finish: 1st NL Central

Manager: David Ross

Projected Rotation: Kyle Hendricks, Zach Davies, Alec Mills, Jake Arrieta, Adbert Alzolay

Projected Starters: Wilson Contreras (CA), Anthony Rizzo (1B), David Bote (2B), Kris Bryant (3B), Javier Baez (SS), Joc Pederson (LF), Ian Happ (CF), Jason Heyward (RF)

**

Chicago White Sox

Record: 35-25

Division Finish: 2nd AL Central

Manager: Tony La Russa

Projected Rotation: Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease, Carlos Rodon

Projected Starters: Yasmani Grandal (CA), Jose Abreu (1B), Nick Madrigal (2B), Yoan Moncada (3B), Tim Anderson (SS), Andrew Vaughn (LF), Luis Robert (CF), Adam Eaton (RF), Zack Collins (DH)

**

Cincinnati Reds

Record: 31-29

Division Finish: 3rd NL Central

Manager: David Bell

Projected Rotation: Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle, Wade Miley, Jeff Hoffman

Projected Starters: Tucker Barnhart (CA), Joey Votto (1B), Mike Moustakas (2B, Eugenio Suarez (3B), Kyle Farmer (SS), Shogo Akiyama (LF), Nick Senzel (CF), Nick Castellanos (RF)

**

Cleveland Indians

Record: 35-25

Division Finish: 3rd AL Central

Manager: Terry Francona

Projected Rotation: Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac, Triston McKenzie, Logan Allen

Projected Starters: Roberto Perez (CA), Jake Bauers (1B, Cesar Hernandez (2B), Jose Ramirez (3B), Amed Rosario (SS), Eddie Rosario (LF), Ben Gamel (CF), Josh Naylor (RF), Franmil Reyes (DH)

**

Colorado Rockies

Record: 26-34

Division Finish: 4th NL West

Manager: Bud Black

Projected Rotation: German Marquez, Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, Jon Gray, Austin Gomber

Projected Starters: Elias Diaz (CA), C.J. Cron (1B), Brendan Rogers (2B), Ryan McMahon (3B), Trevor Story (SS), Raimel Tapia (LF), Garrett Hampson (CF), Charlie Blackmon (RF)

**

Detroit Tigers

Record: 23-35

Division Finish: 5th AL Central

Manager: A.J. Hinch

Projected Rotation: Matthew Boyd, Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Spencer Turnbull, Jose Urena

Projected Starters: Wilson Ramos (CA), Jeimer Candelario (1B), Jonathan Schoop (2B), Harold Castro (3B), Will Castro (SS), Robbie Grossman (LF), JaCoby Jones (CF), Victor Reyes (RF), Miguel Cabrera (DH)

**

Houston Astros

Record: 29-31

Division Finish: 2nd AL West

Manager: Dusty Baker

Projected Rotation: Zack Greinke, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy, Framber Valdez

Projected Starters: Martin Maldonado (CA), Yuli Gurriel (1B), Jose Altuve (2B), Alex Bregman (3B), Carlos Correa (SS), Michael Brantley (LF), Myles Straw (CF), Kyle Tucker (RF), Yordan Alvarez (DH)

**

Kansas City Royals

Record: 26-34

Division Finish: 4th AL Central

Manager: Mike Matheny

Projected Rotation: Brad Keller, Danny Duffy, Brady Singer, Mike Minor

Projected Starters: Salvador Perez (CA), Carlos Santana (1B), Whit Merrifield (2B), Hunter Dozier (3B), Nicky Lopes (SS), Andrew Benintendi (LF), Michael A. Taylor (CF), Kyle Isbel (RF), Jorge Soler (DH)

**

Los Angeles Angels

Record: 36-34

Division Finish: 4th AL West

Manager: Joe Maddon

Projected Rotation: Dylan Bundy, Andrew Heaney, Jose Quintana, Griffin Canning, Alex Cobb, Shohei Ohtani

Projected Starters: Max Stassi (CA), Jared Walsh (1B), David Fletcher (2B), Anthony Rendon (3B), Jose Iglesias (SS), Justin Upton (LF), Mike Trout (CF), Dexter Fowler (RF), Shohei Ohtani (DH), Albert Pujols (DH)

**

Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 43-17

Division Finish: 1st NL West

Manager: Dave Roberts

Projected Rotation: Clayton Kershaw, Trevor Bauer, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Dustin May

Projected Starters: Will Smith (CA), Max Muncy (1B), Gavin Lux (2B, Justin Turner (3B), Corey Seager (SS), A.J. Pollock (LF), Cody Bellinger (CF), Mookie Betts (RF)

**

Miami Marlins

Record: 31-29

Division Finish: 2nd NL East

Manager: Don Mattingly

Projected Rotation: Sandy Alcantara, Pablo Lopez, Eliser Hernandez, Trevor Rogers

Projected Starters: Jorge Alfaro (CA), Jesus Aguilar (1B), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B), Brian Anderson (3B), Miguel Rojas (SS), Corey Dickerson (LF), Starling Marte (CF), Adam Duvall (RF)

**

Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 29-31

Division Finish: 4th NL Central

Manager: Craig Counsell

Projected Rotation: Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Barnes, Adrian Houser, Brett Anderson, Freddy Peralta

Projected Starters: Omar Narvaez (CA), Keston Hiura (1B), Kolten Wong (2B), Travis Shaw (3B), Orlando Arcia (SS), Christian Yelich (LF), Lorenzo Cain (CF), Jackie Bradley Jr. (RF)

**

Minnesota Twins

Record: 36-24

Division Finish: 1st AL Central

Manager: Rocco Baldelli

Projected Rotation: Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda, Matt Shoemaker, J.A. Happ

Projected Starters: Mitch Garver (CA), Miguel Sano (1B), Jorge Polanco (2B), Josh Donaldson (3B), Andrelton Simmons (SS), Kyle Garlick (LF), Byron Buxton (CF), Max Kepler (RF), Nelson Cruz (DH)

**

New York Mets

Record: 26-34

Division Finish: 4th NL East

Manager: Luis Rojas

Projected Rotation: Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco, Tijuan Walker, David Peterson

Projected Starters: James McCann (CA), Pete Alonso (1B), Jeff McNeil (2B), J.D. Davis (3B), Francisco Lindor (SS), Dominic Smith (LF), Brandon Nimmo (CF), Michael Conforto (RF)

**

New York Yankees

Record: 33-27

Division Finish: 2nd AL East

Manager: Aaron Boone

Projected Rotation: Gerrit Cole, Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgomery, Domingo German

Projected Starters: Gary Sanchez (CA), Jay Bruce (1B), D.J. LeMahieu (2B), Gio Urshela (3B), Gleyber Torres (SS), Clint Frazier (LF), Aaron Hicks (CF), Aaron Judge (RF), Giancarlo Stanton (DH)

**

Oakland Athletics

Record: 36-24

Division Finish: 1st AL West

Manager: Bob Melvin

Projected Rotation: Mike Fiers, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Jesus Luzardo, Chris Bassitt

Projected Starters: Sean Murphy (CA), Matt Olson (1B), Chad Pinder (2B), Matt Chapman (3B), Elvis Andrus (SS), Tony Kemp (LF), Ramon Laureano (CF), Stephen Piscotty (RF), Mark Canha (DH)

**

Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 28-32

Division Finish: 3rd NL East

Manager: Joe Girardi

Projected Rotation: Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Zach Elfin, Matt Moore, Chase Anderson

Projected Starters: JT Realmuto (CA), Rhys Hoskins (1B), Jean Segura (2B), Alec Bohm (3B), Didi Gregorius (SS), Andrew McCutchen (LF), Adam Haseley (CF), Bryce Harper (RF)

**

Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 19-41

Division Finish: 5th NL Central

Manager: Derek Shelton

Projected Rotation: Mitch Keller, Chad Kuhl, Steven Brault, Tyler Anderson, JT Brubaker

Projected Starters: Jacob Stallings (CA), Colin Moran (1B), Adam Frazier (2B), Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B), Kevin Newman (SS), Bryan Reynolds (LF), Anthony Alford (CF), Gregory Polanco (RF)

**

San Diego Padres

Record: 37-23

Division Finish: 2nd NL West

Manager: Jayce Tingler

Projected Rotation: Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Dinelson Lamet, Joe Musgrove, Chris Paddack

Projected Starters: Austin Nola (CA), Eric Hosmer (1B), Jake Cronenworth (2B), Manny Machado (3B), Fernando Tatis Jr. (SS), Tommy Pham (LF), Trent Grisham (CF), Wil Myers (RF)

**

San Francisco Giants

Record: 29-31

Division Finish: 3rd NL West

Manager: Gabe Kapler

Projected Rotation: Johnny Cueto, Kevin Gausman, Anthony DeSclafani, Logan Webb, Alex Wood

Projected Starters: Buster Posey (CA), Brandon Belt (1B), Donovan Solano (2B), Evan Longoria (3B), Brandon Crawford (SS), Alex Dickerson (LF), Mauricio Dubon (CF), Mike Yastrzemski (RF)

**

Seattle Mariners

Record: 27-33

Division Finish: 3rd AL West

Manager: Scott Servais

Projected Rotation: Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi, Chris Flexen, Justus Sheffield, James Paxton

Projected Starters: Tom Murphy (CA), Evan White (1B), Dylan Moore (2B), Kyle Seager (3B), JP Crawford (SS), Jake Fraley (LF), Kyle Lewis (CF), Mitch Haniger (RF), Ty France (DH)

**

St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 30-28

Division Finish: 2nd NL Central

Manager: Mike Shlidt

Projected Rotation: Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez, Daniel Ponce de Leon, John Gant

Projected Starters: Yadier Molina (CA), Paul Goldschmidt (1B), Tommy Edman (2B), Nolan Arenado (3B), Paul DeJong (SS), Tyler O’Neill (LF), Dylan Carlson (CF), Justin Williams (RF)

**

Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 40-20

Division Finish: 1st AL East

Manager: Kevin Cash

Projected Rotation: Tyler Glasnow, Ryan Yarbrough, Chris Archer, Rich Hill, Michael Wacha

Projected Starters: Mike Zunino (CA), Yoshi Tsutsugo (1B), Brandon Lowe (2B), Yandy Diaz (3B), Willy Adames (SS), Randy Arozarena (LF), Kevin Kiermaier (CF), Manuel Margot (RF), Austin Meadows (DH)

**

Texas Rangers

Record: 22-38

Division Finish: 5th NL West

Manager: Chris Woodward

Projected Rotation: Kyle Gibson, Kohei Arihara, Mike Foltynewicz, Dane Dunnig, Jordan Lyles

Projected Starters: Jose Trevino (CA), Nate Lowe (1B), Nick Solak (2B), Brock Holt (3B), Isiah Kiner-Falefa (SS), David Dahl (LF), Leody Taveras (CF), Joey Gallo (RF), Ronald Guzman (DH)

**

Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 32-28

Division Finish: 3rd AL East

Manager: Charlie Montoyo

Projected Rotation: Hyun Jin Ryu, Nate Pearson, Robbie Ray, Steven Matz, Tanner Roark

Projected Starters: Danny Jansen (CA), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B), Marcus Semien (2B), Cavan Biggio (3B), Bo Bichette (SS), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (LF), Randal Grichuk (CF), Teoscar Hernandez (RF), Rowdy Tellez (DH)

**

Washington Nationals

Record: 26-34

Division Finish: 5th NL East

Manager: Dave Martinez

Projected Rotation: Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Jon Lester, Austin Voth

Projected Starters: Yan Gomes (CA), Josh Bell (1B), Josh Harrison (2B), Starlin Castro (3B), Trea Turner (SS), Kyle Schwarber (LF), Victor Robles, Juan Soto (RF)