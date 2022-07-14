Mitchell Schwartz, Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro, retires from NFL

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mitchell Schwartz announced his retirement from football Thursday.

Schwartz, who started his career with the Cleveland Browns before joining the Kansas City Chiefs, made his announcement on Twitter.

“It’s been almost two years since I injured my back. I had surgery last February and have been doing rehab ever since. I’m currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it’s clear my body won’t ever be the same.” Schwartz wrote on Twitter.

“Winning the Super Bowl was the pinnacle of my career. My 7,894 consecutive snaps streak and 4 All-Pro nominations are my proudest individual accomplishments, far exceeding my own expectations.

“My last thank you is to Kansas City, and all the Chiefs fans. Being a Chief is so much more than putting on a red jersey. It has been a privilege to represent you on and off the field.”

Schwartz played college football at Cal and started all 51 of the team’s games from 2008-2011. Schwartz was named second-team All-Pac-10 as a junior and All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Academic as a senior. The standout tackle was drafted in the second round by the Browns in 2012 and signed with Kansas City as a free agent after the 2015 season.

Schwartz was a four-time All-Pro selection and won the 2019 Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

Schwartz had a remarkable ironman streak of 7,894 consecutive snaps played. He never missed a game until he was injured during the 2020 season. Schwartz started 134 regular season games in his career, along with seven playoff games. During that postseason run, Schwartz did not surrender a sack and only allowed one pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 33-year-old said he and his wife Brooke will be staying in Kansas City long term because of the bond he formed with the city.

“I am forever a Chief and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be,” he said.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.