Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball championship history

The Missouri Valley Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 10 teams: Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola (IL), Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois and Valparaiso.

The women’s basketball tournament begins March 12 and runs through March 15.

The conference began its tournaments in 1983. It was not held from 1984 to 1986.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: MISSOURI STATE

Missouri State knocked out Drake in the finals in 2019, 94-79. Alexa Willard was named MVP.

2018: DRAKE

Drake defeated Northern Iowa in 2018, 75-63. Maddy Dean was named tournament MVP.

2017: DRAKE

Drake defeated Northern Iowa, 74-69, in overtime in 2017. Caitlin Ingle was named MVP.

2016: MISSOURI STATE

In 2016, Missouri State defeated Northern Iowa 71-58. Tyonna Snow was named MVP.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2015: WICHITA STATE

In 2015, Wichita State won a third straight title. The Shockers defeated Missouri State 73-71. Alex Harden became the first three-time MVP winner.

2014: WICHITA STATE

Wichita State repeated as champions in 2014. They defeated Drake, 73-49. Alex Harden was named tournament MVP.

2013: WICHITA STATE

Wichita State won its first Missouri Valley title in 2013. The Shockers defeated Illinois State, 69-65. Alex Harden was named tournament MVP.

2012: CREIGHTON

Creighton defeated Drake, 53-38, in 2012. Carli Tritz was named MVP.

2011: NORTHERN IOWA

Northern Iowa won back-to-back conference titles in 2011. The Panthers defeated Missouri State, 69-41. Jacqui Kalin was named MVP.

2010: NORTHERN IOWA

Northern Iowa defeated Creighton, 54-53, in 2010. Lizzie Boeck was named tournament MVP.

2009: EVANSVILLE

Evansville defeated Creighton, 47-45, in 2009. Ashley Austin was named tournament MVP.

2008: ILLINOIS STATE

Illinois State won the tournament in 2008, defeating Drake 70-62. Kristi Cirone was named tournament MVP.

2007: DRAKE

In 2007, Drake needed overtime to defeat Creighton. They won 65-64. Lindsay Whorton was named MVP.

2006: MISSOURI STATE

Missouri State won another conference title in 2006. The Bears defeated Indiana State, 64-55. Kari Koch won a second MVP award.

IVY LEAGUE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2005: ILLINOIS STATE

Illinois State defeated Indiana State, 72-70, in 2005. Jaci McCormack was named tournament MVP.

2004: MISSOURI STATE

Missouri State repeated as MVC champions in 2004, defeating Drake 74-67. Jenni Lingor was named MVP.

2003: MISSOURI STATE

In 2003, Missouri State defeated Indiana State, 75-70. Kari Koch was named tournament MVP.

2002: CREIGHTON

Creighton won the Missouri Valley Conference title in 2002. The Bluejays defeated Drake, 77-74. Christy Newman was named tournament MVP.

2001: MISSOURI STATE

In 2001, Missouri State defeated Drake 84-69. Jackie Stiles won a second straight tournament MVP.

2000: DRAKE

Drake defeated Missouri State, 79-67, in 2000. Jackie Stiles, of Missouri State, was named MVP.

1999: EVANSVILLE

In 1999, Evansville defeated Creighton, 75-72, in overtime. Shyla McKibbon was named MVP.

1998: DRAKE

Drake won its third title in four years in 1998. The Bulldogs defeated Missouri State, 73-59 Tammi Blackstone was named tournament MVP.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1997: DRAKE

In 1997, Drake defeated Wichita State, 78-59. Keisha Cox was named tournament MVP.

1996: MISSOURI STATE

Missouri State defeated Illinois State, 59-56, in 1996. LaTanya Davis was named tournament MVP.

1995: DRAKE

Drake ended Missouri State’s run in 1995, 71-68, in overtime. Tricia Wakely was named tournament MVP.

1994: MISSOURI STATE

Missouri State won a fourth straight title in 1994, defeating Creighton, 88-71. Tina Robbins was named tournament MVP.

1993: MISSOURI STATE

Missouri State defeated Southern Illinois, 54-53, in 1993.

1992: MISSOURI STATE

Missouri State defeated Southern Illinois, 86-69, in 1992.

1991: MISSOURI STATE

Missouri State defeated Southern Illinois, 74-61, in 1991.

1990: SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

In 1990, Southern Illinois defeated Illinois State 71-54. Amy Rakers was named tournament MVP.

1989: ILLINOIS STATE

Illinois State defeated Southern Illinois, 70-53, in 1989.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1988: EASTERN ILLINOIS

Eastern Illinois defeated Illinois State, 80-79, in 1988.

1987: SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Southern Illinois defeated Eastern Illinois, 53-51, in 1987.

1986: NOT HELD

1985: NOT HELD

1984: NOT HELD

1983: ILLINOIS STATE

In 1983, Illinois State won the first-ever Missouri Valley Conference tournament title. They defeated Southern Illinois, 62-54.