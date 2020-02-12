Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball championship history

The Missouri Valley Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 10 teams, including Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola (IL), Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois and Valparaiso.

The Missouri Valley Conference tournament begins March and will run through March 8.

The conference began its tournaments in 1977. The conference had only regular-season champions from 1907 to 1976. There was no tournament MVP from 1977 to 1985.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: BRADLEY

Bradley won its first title since 1988. The Braves beat Northern Iowa, 57-54. Elijah Childs was named tournament MVP.

2018: LOYOLA

Loyola started its run through the NCAA Tournament with a Missouri Valley Conference title victory over Illinois State. The Ramblers defeated Illinois State, 65-49. Donte Ingram won the MVP award.

2017: WICHITA STATE

Wichita State defeated Illinois State, 71-51, in 2017. Conner Frankamp was named MVP.

2016: NORTHERN IOWA

The Panthers won their second consecutive title in 2016. They edged out Evansville, 56-54. Wes Washpun was named MVP.

2015: NORTHERN IOWA

Northern Iowa got back to the MVC title game and defeated Illinois State, 69-60. Seth Tuttle was named MVP.

2014: WICHITA STATE

Wichita State won the Missouri Valley title in 2014. The Shockers defeated Indiana State, 83-69. Tekele Cotton won the MVP.

2013: CREIGHTON

Creighton followed up with its 12th tournament championship – and final in the Missouri Valley Conference – in 2013. Doug McDermott became the second player to win back-to-back MVPs, following Kyle Korver.

2012: CREIGHTON

Creighton got back to holding up the MVC trophy in 2012. The Bluejays defeated Illinois State, 83-79, in overtime. Doug McDermott was named MVP.

2011: INDIANA STATE

Indiana State ended its drought of MVC titles in 2011. The Sycamores defeated Missouri State, 60-56. Jermaine Mallett was named MVP.

2010: NORTHERN IOWA

Northern Iowa won back-to-back titles in 2010. The Panthers defeated Wichita State, 67-52. Kwadzo Ahelegbe won the MVP award.

2009: NORTHERN IOWA

Northern Iowa took the MVC title game into overtime in 2009 and defeated Illinois State. The Panthers won 60-57. Osiris Eldridge won the MVP award.

2008: DRAKE

Drake won its first Missouri Valley Conference title in 2008. The Bulldogs defeated Illinois State, 79-49. Adam Emmenecker won the MVP award.

2007: CREIGHTON

Creighton would win its fifth title in seven years. The Bluejays knocked off Southern Illinois, 67-61. Nate Funk was awarded the MVP.

2006: SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Southern Illinois would come away with its first title since 1995. The Salukis knocked down Bradley, 59-46. Randal Falker won the MVP award.

2005: CREIGHTON

Creighton would bounce back and win the conference title again in 2005. The Bluejays defeated Missouri State, 75-57. Johnny Mathies was named MVP.

2004: NORTHERN IOWA

Northern Iowa outlasted Missouri State, 79-74, in double overtime to win the conference tournament. Ben Jacobson was named MVP.

2003: CREIGHTON

Creighton won the conference title again in 2003 against Southern Illinois, 80-56. Kyle Korver would become the first two-time MVP award winner.

2002: CREIGHTON

Kyle Korver would lead Creighton in 2002 in a victory over Southern Illinois, 84-76. Korver won the MVP award.

2001: INDIANA STATE

Indiana State won the MVC championship in 2001. The Sycamores defeated Bradley, 69-63. Michael Menser won the MVP award.

2000: CREIGHTON

Creighton won back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference titles in 2000. The Bluejays defeated Missouri State, 57-45. Ryan Sears won the MVP award.

1999: CREIGHTON

Creighton won its first MVC title since 1991. The Bluejays defeated Evansville in 1999, 70-61. Rodney Buford won the MVP award.

1998: ILLINOIS STATE

Illinois State got the better of Missouri State for the second straight year. The Redbirds defeated Missouri State, 84-74. Dan Muller won the MVP award.

1997: ILLINOIS STATE

Illinois State narrowly escaped Missouri State with a 75-72 victory in 1997. Rico Hill was named MVP.

1996: TULSA

Tulsa came through in 1996 with its first Missouri Valley Conference title since 1986. They defeated Bradley, 60-46. Shea Seals was named MVP.

1995: SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Southern Illinois became the first team to record three straight championships in 1995. The Salukis defeated Tulsa, 77-62. Chris Carr was named MVP.

1994: SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Southern Illinois won a second time in 1994. The Salukis defeated Northern Iowa, 77-74. Cam Johnson was named MVP.

1993: SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Southern Illinois had a bit of a dominant streak from 1993 to 1995. The Salukis started their run defeating Illinois State, 70-59. Ashraf Amaya was named MVP of the tournament.

1992: MISSOURI STATE

Missouri State came back in 1992 and won the tournament after having been defeated the year prior. The Bears defeated Tulsa, 71-68. Jackie Crawford was named MVP.

1991: CREIGHTON

Creighton won its second title in three seasons in 1991. Creighton defeated Missouri State, 68-52. Bob Harstad was named MVP.

1990: ILLINOIS STATE

Illinois State defeated Southern Illinois, 81-78, in 1990. Rickey Jackson won the MVP award.

1989: CREIGHTON

Creighton tied the mark for most Missouri Valley Conference tournament title wins in 1989 with three. The Bluejays defeated Southern Illinois, 79-77. Chad Gallagher won the MVP award.

1988: BRADLEY

Bradley won its first conference title since 1980. The Braves defeated Illinois State, 83-59. Hersey Hawkins was named the MVP.

1987: WICHITA STATE

The Shockers took out Tulsa in overtime in 1987, 79-74. It was Tulsa’s sixth straight appearance in the conference title. Gary Cundiff won the MVP.

1986: TULSA

Tulsa won its third MVC title in five years during the 1985-86 season. The Golden Hurricane defeated Bradley, 74-58. Brian Rahilly won the conference title’s first MVP award.

1985: WICHITA STATE

Wichita State defeated Tulsa, 84-82. It was the Shockers’ first MVC title.

1984: TULSA

Tulsa, in its third appearance in four years, edged out Creighton in overtime, 70-68.

1983: ILLINOIS STATE

Illinois State broke through and won the title in 1983. The Redbirds handled Tulsa, 84-64.

1982: TULSA

Tulsa took home the MVC title in 1982, defeating Illinois State 90-77.

1981: CREIGHTON

Creighton became the first two-time winner of the conference tournament. The Bluejays defeated Wichita State, 70-64.

1980: BRADLEY

Bradley edged out West Texas State for the Braves’ first title, 62-59.

1979: INDIANA STATE

Indiana State turned it around the next season and won the conference title, 69-59, over New Mexico State.

1978: CREIGHTON

Creighton defeated Indiana State, 54-52.

1977: SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Southern Illinois won the first-ever conference tournament championship, 82-69. The Salukis defeated West Texas State.