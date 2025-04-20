Missouri State football player dies after possible gun accident, police say

Missouri State football player Todric McGree died Saturday of what police said may have been an accidental self-inflicted gunshot.

The incident occurred Friday at his home, and his body was found after Springfield, Missouri, police responded to the home for a wellness check.

He died the next morning at the age of 21.

“As I sit back and reflect on the last 24 hours, the thoughts of Todric’s infectious smile and competitive spirit are the things I see the most,” head coach Ryan Beard wrote in an X post.

“There is no greater honor than to be called a coach and it is something that we do not take lightly. You watch young people become men right in front of your eyes and they become a part of who you are. You love these guys like your own sons. On behalf of the MoState Football Family, we send our deepest condolences to Todric’s family. We pray they find peace and know that Todric will forever be in our hearts.”

“Our football family is in shock and in mourning at the loss of Todric,” Beard said in another statement, via ESPN. “We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and our MoState football team at this time as we begin the healing process. Join us in praying for Todric and the people who loved him.”

Added athletic director Patrick Ransdell, “This tragedy has shaken our football program to the core, and we want them to know we are here to support them in every way possible at this extremely difficult time.”

McGee was a starting safety for the program each of the last two seasons and was about to enter his fifth year with the program.

