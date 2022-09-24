Missouri loses overtime game to Auburn in agonizing fashion

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There are painful losses and then there are losses that make you question everything.

For fans of the Missouri Tigers, Saturday was as painful a loss as you’ll see in college football.

Missouri had two chances to beat Auburn on Saturday and blew both opportunities, losing to Auburn 17-14.

With two seconds left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 14-14, Missouri lined up for a 26-yard field goal attempt. Kicker Harrison Mevis went wide-right, sending the game into overtime.

On the first possession of overtime, Auburn gained just three yards, settling for a 39-yard field goal from kicker Anders Carlson.

Missouri took the field for their overtime possession with a chance to either send the game to a second overtime with a field goal or win on a touchdown.

Missouri got neither.

On second down, Peat ripped off a 19-yard run before fumbling into the end zone as he reached for the goal line. Auburn recovered in the end zone, winning the game and moving to 3-1 on the season.

“It’s crazy,” Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe said after the game. “I’ve never won a game like that.”

“It’s a game of inches,” he continued. “It’s a testament to the fact that you have to play to the very end. I’m proud of our guys.”

It’s a bounce-back win for Bryan Harsin and Auburn after losing to Penn State at home last week.

“When it came down to overtime, that’s football,” Harsin said after the game. “You have to make one more play than the other team. We were able to do that today.”

“You don’t give up,” Harsin continued. “You play every play, and that was the message this week. You play every single play, and that’s exactly what we did. And the result went in our favor this week.”

It’s not going to get any easier for Missouri, who will welcome No. 1 Georgia to Columbia in Week 5.