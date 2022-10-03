Mississippi State’s Mike Leach gives great wedding advice to college football reporter

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had some funny wedding advice for a reporter on Saturday as the Bulldogs topped Texas A&M 42-24.

SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang asked Leach about his opinions on weddings since she is engaged to Trevor Sikkema, a Pro Football Focus analyst. The college football coach had an interesting idea for Lang and Sikkema.

“You set up a meeting, and I’ll talk to him,” Leach said. “We’ll keep a close eye on it, but whatever you and Trevor decide, I would kind of keep it on the down low, which you’ve failed to do that. Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t.

“Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t. Don’t say anything about it, but as soon as the season’s over, or even an off week, go elope. Trust me on that. Go elope, because basically every female in the family is gonna terrorize you guys until it’s over. Once it’s over, they’ll be upset for a few days, but it’ll be over, and you cruise along and have a happy marriage and a happy life.”

Leach added that if Sikkema “didn’t have the sense to do that” then he should call him.

Leach also had the same advice for backup quarterback Chance Loveritch last month. He was asked about it in his media availability with reporters.

“Just eliminate all the family input, aggravation, constant change of course that exists with planning weddings and the anxiety and the pressure that almost drives people to divorce before they even start,” he said at the time.