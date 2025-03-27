Mississippi State’s Chandler Prater faces online criticism following JuJu Watkins injury

Mississippi State women’s basketball player Chandler Prater has been the target of online furor after she was involved in the play that resulted in USC star JuJu Watkins’ season-ending injury on Monday night.

Prater, a graduate student in her first season with the Bulldogs, appeared to disable her comment section on some of her Instagram posts after facing an influx of hateful messages following the devastating injury Watkins suffered in the first half of their second round game.

According to The Clarion-Ledger, some of the comments directed at Prater included calling her a “dirty” player.

“Learn how to play the sport without fouling and injuring players,” one post read.

“Dirty as hell,” another read. “Quit playing basketball, you’re so a– you have to foul like that?”

Watkins was driving down the court when two defenders, including Prater, crowded her. She planted her right foot down and her knee bent awkwardly. Watkins immediately grimaced in pain while on the ground grabbing her right knee.

She was eventually carried off the court.

USC said Watkins would undergo surgery and then rehab, but didn’t clarify the nature of her injury.

Mississippi State was on the receiving end of the crowd reaction after Watkins’ injury. Even the school’s cheer squad was booed during their halftime performance.

“They’re gonna stand behind their home team. They’re gonna go hard for JuJu,” MSU guard Jerkaila Jordan said. “I couldn’t do nothing but respect them.”

USC moved on to the Sweet 16 where they will face Kansas State on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.