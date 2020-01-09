Mississippi State to hire Mike Leach as next football coach: report

Mike Leach is reportedly set to become the new Mississippi State football coach.

Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who the team fired earlier this month after two seasons, Yahoo Sports reported Thursday. Leach will leave Washington State to take the job in the SEC.

Leach has spent the last eight seasons with the Cougars. He’s led them to five straight bowl appearances and won two of them. The Cougars were 6-7 in 2019. They were 11-2 in 2018 and were ranked as high as No. 7.

The last two seasons, the Leach-led offense has had a quarterback throw for more than 4,000 yards. Gardner Minshew threw for 4,779 yards and 38 touchdown passes in 2018. Anthony Gordon threw for 5,579 yards and 48 touchdown passes in 2019.

Leach had become an eccentric figure in college football and has been known for his dazzling press conferences in which he can ramble on about anything the media asks him. He became a fan favorite in Pullman, Wash., and now has a chance to bring Mississippi State back toward the top of the SEC.

The Bulldogs have not had 10 or more wins since the 2014 under Dan Mullen. They got as far as the Orange Bowl in that season and lost to Georgia Tech in that game. In that season, the Bulldogs were the No. 1 team in the nation at one point behind Dak Prescott. However, the team was knocked from the post due to a five-point loss to Alabama.

Mississippi State has won 10 games three times in their history and never finished a season ranked higher than ninth.

In 2019, Moorhead led the team to a 6-7 season, which was capped off by a loss in the Music City Bowl.

The school was reportedly interested in Joe Judge as their head coach but he chose the New York Giants.