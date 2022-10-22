Mississippi State honors offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland, who died earlier this week

Friday would have been Sam Westmoreland’s 19th birthday.

Westmoreland died on Wednesday, two days before he turned 19 and three days before he was scheduled to suit up for Mississippi State against Alabama.

The Bulldogs honored their fallen teammate an offensive lineman, with a decal on their helmet prior to Saturday’s game.

The white decal has maroon lettering that reads “SW” with his “78” below his initials.

The University of Missouri also honored Westmoreland with a patch of their own,

The Oktibbeha County Sherrif’s Office said they found Westmoreland dead upon arrival at Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church, which is four miles off Mississippi State’s campus, the Clarion Ledger reports. While an ongoing investigation is taking place, no foul play is suspected.

“One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while leading this great university is that the tragic loss of one of our students diminishes all of our students — and all of us at Mississippi State feel the impact of Sam Westmoreland’s death,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement.

“My prayers are with Sam’s family and friends, with his MSU teammates and coaches and with the Tupelo community during this most difficult time.”

Through three quarters, Alabama led 24-0 on Saturday night.

