Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on coffee: ‘The experience is terrible’

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is always good for a quality quote

Fresh off of giving wedding advice to SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang – urging her to elope and keep her wedding plans on the “down low” – Leach is providing his thoughts on coffee.

Prior to the Bulldogs’ 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff against Arkansas, Leach provided his advice for coffee drinkers.

“Well, coffee tastes terrible anyway,” Leach said when asked how he takes his coffee. “So, don’t put anything in it to obstruct the harsh, bitter taste. Just put it down one sip at a time.”

“The experience is terrible,” Leach continued.

Leach has No. 23 Mississippi State in the top 25 for the first time this season, though he doesn’t pay much attention to where his team is ranked.

“I pretty much ignore them,” Leach said this week when asked to share his thoughts on his team making the jump in the top 25, via Saturday Down South.

“There’s no stopping point on the poll thing,” Leach continued. “Just worry about right now and what you can control. Today, it’s put together the best game plan you can, tomorrow, it’s have the best practice you can. So it goes.”

The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-24 win over Texas A&M in Week 5, which moved the Bulldogs to 4-1 on the season.

After the victory is when Leach provided wedding advice to Lang, who is engaged to Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema.

“You set up a meeting, and I’ll talk to him,” Leach said. “We’ll keep a close eye on it, but whatever you and Trevor decide, I would kind of keep it on the down low, which you’ve failed to do that. Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t.”

“Don’t say anything about it, but as soon as the season’s over, or even an off week, go elope. Trust me on that. Go elope, because basically every female in the family is gonna terrorize you guys until it’s over. Once it’s over, they’ll be upset for a few days, but it’ll be over, and you cruise along and have a happy marriage and a happy life.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson contributed to this report