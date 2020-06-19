Mississippi high school football player collapses during practice, dies

Jakobe Kyshon Cooper, a 16-year-old sophomore from Shannon High School in Mississippi, collapsed during a Tuesday football practice and died, according to the Lee County School District.

Cooper was immediately transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center after emergency personnel rushed to the scene, per the release from the school district.

“During a routine football practice this morning at Shannon High School, the 16-year-old player collapsed on the field,” the school said in a statement. “The Lee County School District and the Shannon Red Raider Family extend our deepest sympathy to this young man’s family. Next of kin are being notified before any additional information is released.”

Cooper was a running back and linebacker on the football team. His identity was confirmed by the Lee County coroner.

The cause of death did not appear to be heat-related and the temperature was near 80 degrees during practice, according to the coroner.