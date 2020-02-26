Minor league hockey player stretchered off ice after taking brutal punch during fight

A minor league hockey player was taken off the ice on a stretcher Tuesday after getting knocked unconscious during a fight.

The Hershey Bears and Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League were playing a regular-season game. The Bears’ Kale Kessy and the Checkers’ Derek Sheppard were involved in the fight.

Kessy was knocked unconscious during the fight and was the one who had to be taken off on a stretcher. Sheppard asked for emergency personnel to rush over after Kessy went down.

The Bears released a statement on Twitter during the game, updating Kessy’s status.

“Kale Kessy was struck in a fight. He lost, but regained consciousness on the ice. He is alert, and in stable condition, and being transported to a local medical facility. Kessy told his teammates before leaving the ice, ‘go win the game.’”

Bears coach Spencer Carbery added that Kessy was “doing better” but was kept in the hospital overnight, according to TMZ Sports.

The Bears did go out and win the game, 6-1.

Hershey is on top of the AHL’s Atlantic Division with 74 points and maintains a three-point lead over the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Checkers sit in fourth place, only 10 points behind Hershey.

Hershey is an affiliate of the Washington Capitals. Charlotte is an affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.