Mino Raiola, agent who represented global soccer superstars, dead at 54

Mino Raiola, one of the most high-profile sports agents in the world, has died at age 54, his family announced Saturday.

Raiola represented some of soccer’s biggest international names, including AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Raiola had been hospitalized in Italy and was “fighting for his life,” doctors said recently. Raiola issued a tweet earlier this week responding to reports that he had passed away, saying “Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in four months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate.”

But his family said Saturday that Raiola had, indeed, died.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players,” the family said. “As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it. Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.”