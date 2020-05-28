Minnesota's pro sports teams mourn death of George Floyd

Several of Minnesota’s professional sports teams released statements on the police-involved death of George Floyd earlier this week.

Floyd died as Minneapolis police officers were arresting him. Video from the incident showed a police officer on Floyd’s neck as he screamed out for help. He died shortly after. The officers involved were fired and the Justice Department announced an investigation into the case.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA WON’T USE MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERS FOR FOOTBALL GAMES, OTHER EVENTS IN WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD DEATH

The Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx were among the pro sports teams who issued statements on Floyd’s death. Minnesota United FC, of Major League Soccer, retweeted players’ responses to the death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred Monday evening just blocks from our stadium,” the Vikings said in a statement. “Everyone in our community deserves the right to feel protected and safe. Our thoughts are with the George Floyd family and all individuals who have been affected by this tragedy.”

The Timberwolves and Lynx released a joint statement.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION TYRONE CARTER ON FRONT LINES OF GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

“Our community is grieving the senseless tragedy and death of George Floyd. The entire Timberwolves and Lynx organization shares its deepest sympathy with the Floyd family. We will work tirelessly to use our voices to influence change, encourage healing, and promote thoughtful action as we move forward.”

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was among the athletes and coaches who spoke about Floyd’s death.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“George Floyd should be breathing right now. We have a lot of progress to make. A lot. Remember his name. Remember what happened,” he tweeted Wednesday.