Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim suffers gruesome injury vs. Ohio State

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s terrific start to the 2021 season appeared to be cut short when he suffered a gruesome lower left leg injury Thursday night against Ohio State.

Ibrahim suffered the injury third quarter against the Buckeyes. A replay appeared to show a part of his lower leg pop as he was trying to make a cut. He tried to walk off the field under his own power but went down and had to be tended to by trainers.

In the fourth quarter, the FOX broadcast showed Ibrahim in a boot and walking back into the locker room under his own power. The exact nature of the injury was unclear.

David J. Chao, the Pro Football Doc for Outkick, wrote on Twitter he believed it was an Achilles rupture tear at first glance.

“Will be OK in long run but not this season. By video, clear left Achilles tendon rupture. Fairly classic. Season over and surgery,” he speculated.

Ibrahim helped keep the Golden Gophers in the game against Ohio State. He had 30 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game. Minnesota was leading 14-10 at halftime.

Last season, he rushed for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns in a coronavirus-impacted season.