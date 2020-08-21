Minnesota Timberwolves land No. 1 pick in 2020 NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft lottery on Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors will have the second pick, and the Charlotte Hornets came away with the third selection.

Minnesota, which had a 14 percent chance at landing the top pick, will look to add to a solid roster featuring superstar center Karl-Anthony-Towns, the team’s No. 1 draft choice back in 2015, and guard D’Angelo Russell, who represented the Timberwolves during the lottery.

The Timberwolves will now have a chance to draft one of the best talents entering the league, including James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

Golden State had a down year after All-Stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson suffered season-ending injuries last year, but the Warriors will likely step right back into playoff contention with a fully healthy roster and a top talent from the 2020 draft class.