Minnesota football ‘campaigns’ for standout player in funny Election Day video

It’s Election Day across the U.S., but it is also award season in college football. So the Minnesota Golden Gophers decided to play on today’s elections to deliver their own “campaign video” for a certain football player.

Center John Michael Schmitz Jr., a captain with the Golden Gophers, is considered one of the best in his position in the Big Ten Conference.

Schmitz will likely be considered for the All-Big Ten roster as well as the Dave Rimington Trophy for the best center in college football.

Minnesota believes Schmitz is the “right center for the job.”

“He’s not too far left and he’s not too far right. In fact, he lines up right in the center,” a narrator said. “This college football award season, you deserve a center who can do it all. One that can pass protect, one who can run block, and one who can actually enjoy serving up pancakes on a Saturday morning.

“You deserve John Michael Schmitz.”

Schmitz even had the customary, “I approve this message,” at the end.

While being a bruiser on the field, earning himself spots on the All-Big Ten second team roster in 2021, Schmitz was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree for the past four seasons.

Playing in the Big Ten West, the Golden Gophers own a 6-3 record, including an even 3-3 in conference games. They have won their last two games with Schmitz leading the offensive line with stellar center play.

There’s still a good amount of time left before awards are given out for college football players, but campaigns are never too early to start. We’ll see if the voters choose Schmitz on their Election Day.