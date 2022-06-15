Minkah Fitzpatrick signs 5-year extension with Steelers, reportedly becomes highest-paid safety

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minkah Fitzpatrick agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday that reportedly makes him the highest-paid safety in the league.

According to the NFL Network, Fitzpatrick’s deal is worth $73.6 million. He will reportedly earn $36 million in guaranteed money and make $18.4 million per season.

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams set the previous mark among safeties, making $17.5 million per season.

“We are very excited to sign Minkah to a new five-year contract,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in a news release.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL, and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through at least the next five years. When we traded for him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense, and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

JOE BURROW WAS HAPPY WITH WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM BEFORE NAME CHANGE

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick in a 2019 trade with the Miami Dolphins. Since then, he’s become one of the Steelers’ top defensive players.

In 46 games, he’s recorded 11 interceptions with two touchdowns. He also has 203 tackles. He’s made a Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh had a top five defense in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, the team was 20th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed. Teryl Austin is the team’s new defensive coordinator.