Milwaukee Brewers: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Milwaukee Brewers made the playoffs last season but were bounced in the National League Wildcard playoff game. This time, they have 60 games to get back to the postseason.

Milwaukee has the team to make some sort of run too.

It starts with Christian Yelich, who is coming off signing a lucrative extension and made a case for the National League MVP award last season but an injury hampered him in the voting. Yelich won the award during the 2018 season. He is going to be extremely important for the Brewers this season.

The team added Justin Smoak, Avisail Garcia, and Eric Sogard in the offseason. But lost Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas and Eric Thames in the process. Milwaukee will have the pitchers who help wear opposing lineups down. New additions include Brett Anderson, Josh Lindblom, and Eric Lauer.

The Brewers finished second in the National League Central in 2019 but the division is going to be even more competitive in 2020. Through 60 games last season, Milwaukee was 34-26.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

2019 finish: 2nd NL Central

2019 record: 89-73

Manager: Craig Counsell

**

Projected Starters

C: Omar Navaez

1B: Justin Smoak

2B: Keston Hiura

3B: Eric Sogard

SS: Orlando Arcia

OF: Christian Yelich

OF: Lorenzo Cain

OF: Avisail Garcia

DH: Ryan Braun

**

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Brandon Woodruff

SP: Adrian Houser

SP: Brett Anderson

SP: Josh Lindblom

SP: Eric Lauer

CL: Josh Hader

**