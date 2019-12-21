Military Bowl 2019: Temple vs. North Carolina preview, how to watch & more

The 2019 Military Bowl presented by Northrup Grumman will be played between the Temple Owls and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Dec. 27. The game will be played at Nave-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.

Temple enters the game with an 8-4 overall record and a 5-3 record in the American Athletic Conference. North Carolina boasts a 6-6 overall record and a 4-4 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Owls will make their fifth consecutive bowl appearance. Quarterback Anthony Russo leads the Temple offense with 2,733 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes. Re’Mahn Davis leads the team with 900 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Jadan Blue leads the team with 87 catches for 975 yards and four touchdowns but Branden Mack leads with seven receiving touchdowns. Quincy Roche leads the defense with 13 sacks and Harrison Hand has three interceptions.

North Carolina is in its first bowl game since the 2016 season. Mack Brown leads the Tar Heels back in his second stint. In his first stint, Brown had North Carolina in a bowl game six out of his 10 seasons with the team. Sam Howell leads the offense with 3,347 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes. Running back Michael Carter is the team’s leading rusher with 919 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns. Both Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown have 947 receiving yards. Newsome has eight touchdown catches and Brown has 11. On Defense, Chazz Surratt has six sacks while Myles Wolfolk has three interceptions.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME COVERAGE

—

MILITARY BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Northrup Grumman

Date: December 27

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Location: Annapolis, Md.

—

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ODDS

Moneyline: Temple (+170), North Carolina (-200)

Spread: Temple (+4.5), North Carolina (-4.5)

Over/Under: 53.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com