Miles Bridges’ wife breaks silence, reveals details of alleged assault following NBA star’s arrest

The wife of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges spoke up on social media early Friday morning to share details of her alleged assault that took place earlier this week, leading to the NBA player’s subsequent arrest.

Mychelle Johnson, 24, posted a series of photos to Instagram that show cuts and bruises to several areas of her body, including her face, back and legs.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not.”

She continued: “I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK.”

Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles Wednesday after turning himself in to local authorities for an alleged assault that took place a day earlier, according to TMZ Sports.

Police told the outlet that Johnson said an argument with the 24-year-old NBA player turned physical, leading her to require medical attention.

“I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’…. a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until I went to sleep and a severe concussion,” Johnson wrote in her post.

She also shared a portion of her discharge papers, which appeared to be from a hospital visit Tuesday where her diagnosis read: “Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner.”

The document listed her injuries as “assault by strangulation, brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle.”

“I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all I want,” Johnson wrote. ” It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my family’s privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations.”

Bridges was arrested and released on $130,000 bail.