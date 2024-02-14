Miles Bridges has charges dropped in domestic violence case: report

Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges reportedly had three criminal charges against him dropped on Wednesday, stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.

Bridges was charged with a domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property, all of which were dropped, says ESPN.

Prosecutors say there was a “lack of sufficient evidence” against Bridges.

Bridges pleaded no contest back in Nov. 2022 and was sentenced to three years probation when he appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Bridges was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in the presence of their two children the previous June.

The NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games last April, but ruled that 20 games “have been already served” because Bridges did not play at all during the 2022-23 season.

“The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as the parties involved,” the NBA said in a statement.

“The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases. The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”

Bridges will have to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes as part of the agreement. He also will be required to do 100 hours of community service and undergo a weekly drug test.

During Bridges’ three-year probation, he will not be permitted to own firearms or ammunition. He will also have to pay a $300 restitution fine and a $500 domestic violence fine.

A 10-year protective order stipulates that Bridges cannot have any contact with the mother of his children.

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ two children, addressed the incident on Instagram July 1, posting several pictures of injuries and a medical report that said, “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”

Johnson added in a separate Instagram post: “I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

Bridges is averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game in 42 games this season — he’s started in all but two of them.

The Mecklenberg County Court in North Carolina did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News Digital regarding confirmation of ESPN’s report.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

