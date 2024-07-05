Miki Sudo prevails at annual hot dog eating contest, sets women’s record

Florida native Miki Sudo won her 10th women’s title at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Thursday. Sudo, a dental hygiene student, also set a women’s world record by chowing down on 51 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

She outpaced a formidable slate of competitors, including 28-year-old Mayoi Ebihara, who finished in second place. Ebihara was also the runner-up in 2023.

Michelle Lesco of Arizona landed in third. Sudo won last year’s competition after eating 39.5 hot dogs.

Competitors have come from over a dozen states and five continents, with prospects from Brazil, Japan, the U.K., South Korea, Australia and the Czech Republic vying for the coveted title in men’s and women’s divisions and $10,000 in prize money.

On the men’s side of the competition, Pat Bertoletti was crowned the champion after he ate 58 hot dogs on Thursday.

However, this year’s slate of competitors was noticeably missing one high-profile contestant: 16-time champion Joey Chestnut.

He was reportedly barred from competing in this year’s event. Chestnut recently signed a deal with Impossible Foods, a rival of Nathan’s that has launched a vegan wiener, the New York Post reported.

Instead, he will compete against soldiers at an Army base in El Paso, Texas, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

