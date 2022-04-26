Mike Tyson’s interested in boxing Jake Paul

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Let’s get it on! Maybe.

Once considered a laughable suggestion, a Mike Tyson – Jake Paul fight may actually be happening.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

What is it that could entice 55-year-old Iron Mike to finally step into the ring with YouTube superstar Paul? Record-breaking viewership. As it currently stands, the 2015 Floyd Mayweather – Manny Pacquiao bout currently holds the record for pay-per-view buys with 4.6 million. That’s a number Iron Mike feels can be surpassed should he and Paul lace em up.

When asked by podcast host and combat sport fanatic Joe Rogan if he’d be willing to challenge the PPV record alongside Paul, Tyson responded: “Hell yeah, only to break the record.”

“Let’s do it Jakey, God, wouldn’t that be cool?,” Tyson rhetorically asked via his podcast – Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

Tyson last fought in November of 2020 during an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. Despite a lengthy absence from the ring, Tyson displayed his trademark speed and power and maintained his status as one of the sport’s most popular athletes of all-time. The exhibition bout totaled more than 1.5 million pay-per-view buys.

Going toe-to-toe with Paul would certainly surpass that number and it’s reasonable to suggest that a Tyson-Paul fight would indeed best the Mayweather – Pacquiao total. Not only is Tyson an enormous draw, but Paul brings plenty of eyeballs to anything he does.

The 25-year-old Paul is 5-0 with four knockouts throughout his pro boxing career and has more than 45 million combined followers across Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Rarely do his comments go unnoticed, including Monday’s tweet praising Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase, that’s garnered more than 40,000 interactions in less than 24 hours.

Tyson seems readily aware that the amount of attention Paul receives is significant enough to make a major impact on any potential fight. “Jake Paul believe it not is more profitable than the champs, this guy probably brings about 80 million people to the table,” said Tyson, via Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the event Tyson and Paul ever step between the ropes, it wouldn’t be their first interaction. Iron Mike and Paul have previously spent time together and those hangs have left Tyson feeling skeptical as to the likelihood of any future fight.

“I worry about him getting in trouble before the fight happened,” Tyson added. “I’d tell him, ‘Hey man, you’re going to go for jail for real, chill out.’ This dude’s crazy, he would be throwing stuff at people, bottles and stuff.”

Should a Tyson and Paul fight come to fruition, Paul (and Tyson) stand to break more than just bottles.