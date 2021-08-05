Mike Tyson tells his son not to follow in his footsteps, avoid boxing

Mike Tyson‘s son could be living the dream. I’m talking day drinking on the beach, some bullsh*t job as a club promoter or “celebrity” DJ, pizza for lunch, Nobu for dinner, Instagram model for dessert, and best of all – a fat bank account. But he’d apparently rather get punched in the face.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, Iron Mike talked about his eldest son, Amir’s, desire to get into the ring:

“I have my kid, the oldest one, he’s 24. He wants to do this so bad. I said, ‘Man, just chill the f– out.’ He wants to fight Logan Paul and those guys,” said Tyson. “He wants to do that. I said, ‘Man, just get a job. Get a real estate license. Just chill out, man. Why can’t you take advantage of your lightweight wealthiness? Just chill.’ You don’t want none of that heat. I’m telling you,” Tyson continued.

Amir’s interest in throwing hands with YouTuber star Logan Paul stems from Paul’s reported interest in boxing the elder Tyson.

“This (fighting) drives people to commit suicide, getting humiliated in front of millions of people. You gotta be able to take that pressure and heat,” Tyson warned. Not many people can do it. It seems like a lot of people, but the people doing it is such a small percent. It’s probably one percent.”

I think we can all agree that the only boxing Amir should be doing is unboxing. As in, unboxing all the cool sh*t you ordered on Amazon with your dad’s credit card without getting punched in the face.