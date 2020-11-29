Mike Tyson says he smoked weed before fight vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought to a draw in a California State Athletic Commission-sanctioned exhibition bout that had plenty of rules to it before the two competitors stepped into the ring.

The two fighters underwent drug tests but were reportedly not tested for marijuana, which is legal to buy in California. Tyson said after the fight that he smoked weed before going toe-to-toe with Jones.

“It’s just who I am. It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die. There’s no explanation. There’s no beginning, there’s no end,” he said at the post-fight press conference, via USA Today.

Tyson appeared to be right about the effects. Fans watching the bout believed that the former heavyweight champion was the winner of the bout despite it being scored a draw.

Tyson has said the fight was a part of his plans for a Legends Only League. The winner of the fight would have won the WBC Front Line belt, but it is still vacant due to the draw.

He told reporters that he wasn’t fighting for money despite the probable monster buys it drew.

“I’m not here for my ego. My ego is taking the money, buying some planes, some nice houses, packing up a bunch of chicks and have some orgies and stuff,” Tyson said. “This is not who that is right now. That guy was just somebody that had to be, eventually he was a platform to become me.”

Tyson added that he plans to fight again but a future date is unclear.