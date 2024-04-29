Mike Tyson reveals he’s holding out on sex and weed ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson is putting on muscle, showing off speed and giving up sex and marijuana ahead of his July 20 fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The 57-year-old appeared on “The Damon Elliott Show” recently and said he had not smoked or had sex in more than two weeks. It was not clear when the interview was taped. He gave Forbes Life a different timeline on his abstinence from the drug and sex.

“Right now, I’m living my life disciplined. It’s been six weeks that I haven’t gotten high or had sex,” he told the outlet in a story published Saturday. “I haven’t done that since I was a little kid.

“I hate not being able to smoke. But I’m doing it like I love it; I hate not being able to sleep with my wife, but I’m doing it like I love it.”

Tyson’s ear-shaped marijuana edibles hit New York dispensaries in March as the fight with Paul was announced. His publicist told USA Today that the boxer was giving up marijuana to comply with fight rules as marijuana is on the list of banned substances by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation – the agency overseeing the fight.

Roy Jones Jr., the last person to fight Tyson, offered a warning to Paul about the condition the former heavyweight champion is in.

“The first time he hit me in the chest, it felt like a mule had kicked me in the chest,” Jones told Shane Mosley on his YouTube show. “If he hits anybody with a shot like that, they are either going out or down, especially guys who are not used to being hit like that. With these types of people like Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis, these guys are bigger and can take it.”

“But Jake Paul, I don’t think he’s going to be able to take that. It might hit him on the chin like that, we’ll see, but it’s going to be tough.”

