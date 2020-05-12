Mike Tyson gets intense in new training video: 'I'm back!'

“I’m back!”

Legend Mike Tyson, 53, announced a comeback Monday in his latest viral moment as one of boxing’s most-feared fighters.

A clip earlier this month revealed his trademark power and speed and dumbfounded everyone who saw the tape. Now, “Iron Mike’s” newest video is even more intense.

Tyson, who had a 50-6-2 record, hasn’t boxed in the ring professionally since 2005.

Last week, his trainer Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN he was shook by his unwavering potency.

TRUMP BACKS TYSON AFTER 53-YEAR-OLD BOXER POSTS PRACTICE VIDEO: ‘KEEP PUNCHING MIKE’

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Cordeiro said. “He hasn’t hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old.”

His biggest opponent Evander Holyfield might be open to a rematch for old men.

Holyfield, 57, told Sky Sports that he is open to the possibility of an exhibition rematch against his old foe, with proceeds going toward relief efforts for the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know. You would have to ask him! I wouldn’t ask nobody to do anything they don’t want to do,” Holyfield said. “But it’s for charity. If we can work something out that works for everybody then it’s a win-win-win.”

Brian Amatruda, an Australian boxing matchmaker, recently told the Daily Mail that he reached out to Tyson’s camp with an offer for a match.

“The first thing I did was contact [celebrity agent] Max Markson and ask him to offer Tyson $1 million,” he told the Mail. “Max brought him to Australia in 2012. He gets on well with him and his wife but the main thing is that he got him a visa to get into the country back then and that’s the key.”

Amatrude said he believes Barry Hall, Paul Gallen and Sonny Bill Williams — all of whom are former rugby stars turned boxers — could be potential opponents for the former undisputed world heavyweight champion.

“He might be 53 years old but he’s still a huge name,” Amatruda told the outlet, “and any of those blokes Hall, Gallen or Sonny Bill would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyson had one of the more tumultuous careers in sports history. He went from being the undisputed champion of the world to being convicted of rape in 1992 and was sentenced to six years in prison with four years of probation. He also infamously bit off part of the ear of Holyfield during a championship bout in 1997.

After filing for bankruptcy in 2003, Tyson turned his life around. He started the Tyson Ranch, which produces marijuana and marijuana-related products and started his own podcast, which has more than 1 million subscribers.

“I knew there was a possibility that I could die during training, during a fight. I knew that. But I wasn’t scared, because I thought if anybody was going to die, I would do the killing,” Tyson said in March. “That self-confidence was a survival mechanism. But now, from my experience, from what I believe, the more I know about not existing, the more willing I am to die.”

When asked whether he looked forward to death, Tyson replied: “Yeah. I don’t fear it.”