Mike Tyson flying again after punching passenger on flight: report

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was seen strolling through LAX for a flight, just two months after a viral video showed him punching another airline passenger.

Tyson on Friday told TMZ Sports, which captured video of him walking through the airport, that the incident from April is not on his mind.

When asked by a videographer for the outlet if he is worried about who sits behind him on a plane, Tyson said, “No way!”

The former boxer then proceeded to tout his new marijuana brand.

“That’s what I’m about now, man. I’m all about Tyson 2.0,” he said.

Tyson was asked by TMZ, just before he went through a security door, about advice he would give celebrities who face fans like the one he struck.

“Love them,” Tyson responded.

The fan he punched in April hired a lawyer after the incident, but a California district attorney declined to file charges against the former Heavyweight champion.