Mike Tyson faces $1.5 million lawsuit over alleged contract violation in order to fight Jake Paul

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson broke records during his highly anticipated return to the ring to fight Jake Paul last month.

However, one company is saying he broke something else, leading to a massive lawsuit filed in London’s High Court on Monday.

Tyson and his company, Tyrannic, are being sued for more than $1.5 million by Medier, which promotes the betting company Rabona, alleging he unjustly terminated their promotional deal in March.

The suit claimed that Tyson alleged Medier breached their agreement, which was signed in January. But the company is refuting that now.

“The true reason for Mr. Tyson and Tyrannic’s hasty and unlawful termination was because Mr. Tyson had agreed [to] a deal, sponsored by Netflix, to fight the influencer Jake Paul,” the lawsuit says.

Tyson’s lawyers said Medier breached the contract after failing to obtain Tyson’s approval of promotional materials.

Medier is seeking more than $800,000 returned in fees paid to Tyson “for which no services were provided” as well as $729,000 in “wasted production and promotion costs,” per the lawsuit.

While Tyson lost the sanctioned fight, which goes on his professional boxing record, he received a reported $20 million for the bout against Paul.

More than 72,000 fans were at AT&T Stadium in Dallas to watch the bout, in addition to the millions watching on Netflix.

More than 108 million viewers watched the event, and though it wasn’t the best boxing match, it was the most streamed sporting event in history.

