Boxing legend Mike Tyson is speaking out for the first time since he was caught on video allegedly punching another passenger on a flight out of San Francisco last month.

TMZ released a video that appeared to show Tyson punching the passenger, identified as Melvin Townsend, who was seated a row behind him at San Francisco International Airport. According to the report, Townsend continued to badger Tyson after he told him to “chill.”

“He was f—— with me, man,” Tyson said on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast that aired Thursday. “I took pictures with this n—-.”

“I shouldn’t even be taking public planes,” Tyson added. “My wife gets mad that I take public planes, but what am I gonna do on a f—— plane with my friends and [a bodyguard] he’s supposed to watch me?”

Tyson, 55, went on to describe other encounters outside the ring, which he said “triggers” him. When asked if those altercations were losing situations, Tyson stated, “Yes. Totally. 100%.”

A witness on the plane told the outlet that the former heavyweight champ was initially cordial to fans asking for photographs, but one man continued talking in Tyson’s ear, which appeared to irritate him before punches flew.

Just hours after the incident, Tyson was seen happily greeting fans as he arrived at his hotel in Miami. He was later seen with wrestling legend Ric Flair at LIV, a nightclub in the city.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe declined to file charges against Tyson this month.

Wagstaffe says his office reviewed both videos of the incident and police reports from the April 20 altercation before deciding not to press charges. His office also decided to not file charges against Townsend, who declined to press any charges against the former boxer.

“After a thorough investigation, no charges will be filed against Mr. Tyson for the incident at San Francisco International Airport on April 20, 2022,” Tyson’s legal team told Fox News Digital in a statement. “We thank San Francisco District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work.”

Last month’s incident on the plane occurred after Tyson was captured chilling at San Francisco’s 420 cannabis festival at Golden Gate Park’s Hippie Hill.

Tyson was seen being escorted by security through the festival while smoking. He reportedly hopped on the stage later in the day to promote his cannabis brand Tyson 2.0.

