Mike Trout will not play in All-Star Game, will be captain of Team USA in World Baseball Classic

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Trout will not play in the All-Star Game, but the Los Angeles Angels slugger is hoping to be healthy enough not only for the second half of the season but also next year’s World Baseball Classic.

Trout said Monday he will play in the WBC for the first time and he will serve as captain of Team USA.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It means a lot. I missed an opportunity the first time and I knew this was one I couldn’t miss,” Trout said. “I’ll be able to ramp it up a little bit quicker. I’m looking forward to playing for our country.”

Trout was also placed on the Angels’ 10-day injured list with left ribcage inflammation. He missed the Angels’ final four games before the break due to upper back spasms. With the move being retroactive to July 12, he will be eligible to come off the IL on Saturday during the Angels’ series in Atlanta.

CUBS DRAFT 12-TIME ALL-STAR MARK MCGWIRE’S SON MASON MCGWIRE

The 10-time All-Star selection dropped out of Tuesday’s All-Star Game to rest his injury but was at Dodger Stadium on Monday to take in the festivities.

“It’s just one of the things that’s got to get right before I start swinging,” Trout said. “It is frustrating for sure. I can’t really pinpoint what caused it. It just started to bother me.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trout is batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games this season, although the three-time AL MVP has just one multi-hit game and six RBIs in the past three-plus weeks.