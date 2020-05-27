Mike Singletary resigned as coach for Texas high school after going 1-21 in two seasons

Mike Singletary put the fear of God into his opponents on the football field, but his coaching abilities don’t appear to be on par with how he played the game.

The former San Francisco 49ers head coach stepped down as head coach of Trinity Christian-Addison in Texas after going 1-21 in two seasons. The school was 0-11 during the 2019 season and 1-10 in 2018.

Singletary resigned as the coach in December, the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday.

The school’s athletic director, Donald English, told the newspaper Singletary “elected to look at some other opportunities.”

Steve Hayes, who had previously coached the school for 11 seasons before leaving in December 2014, is back to take over the program once again, according to the Dallas Morning News. Hayes was 88-49 before leaving.

After retiring from the NFL, Singletary was a linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens for two seasons in 2003 and 2004. He then became an assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the 49ers from 2005 to 2008, even serving as an interim head coach during the 2008 season.

He took over as the team’s head coach in 2009 but only lasted through the 2010 season. He would not get an NFL head coaching gig again. He was on the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staffs from 2011 to 2013 and 2016. He then became the Memphis Express’ head coach of the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

In the NFL, Singletary recorded an 18-22 record.

Singletary told Fox News in April that he was “going to do everything that I can” to get back to coaching football.

“I had to realize at some point in time that I didn’t just want to be another coach,” Singletary told Fox News. “I want to be a great coach. After the San Francisco experience, it really gave me an opportunity to take a step back and look at what I didn’t know, and what I needed to do to be better. For me, if I’m going to coach, I need to be the best coach I can possibly be on that sideline to be able to help those coaches become better coaches, and help those players become better players. And win. Not only on the field, but in the game of life. That’s the thing that I’ve been busting my tail to do. To make sure when that opportunity presents itself again, that I am ready to go.

“I played the game at a certain level, and I can coach it that way as well if given the opportunity,” Singletary added. “So, we’ll see how that works out. All I know is, I’m going to do everything that I can to make it happen again.”