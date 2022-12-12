Mike Leach’s epic rants and clever quips remembered as Mississippi State coach battles health issue

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was known for installing an offense wherever he coached that would help his quarterback reach 4,000 or more passing yards no matter where he went.

Kliff Kingsbury, B.J. Symons, Graham Harrell, Luke Falk, Gardner Minshew and Will Rogers were just some of the quarterbacks to reach the feat.

However, better than his offense might have been the rants or clever quips he would give in between games. From aliens to coffee to wedding advice, Leach would have thoughts and opinions on the matter. As Sports Illustrated reported that Leach’s health was “critical,” college football fans remembered some of the best moments from the 61-year-old coach.

The school said Sunday that Leach was hospitalized with a “personal health issue.”

“Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today,” the school said. “That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.”

“That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family.”

Leach took over at Mississippi State before the 2020 season after a successful eight years at Washington State. In 36 games since 2020, he is 19-17 and has led the Bulldogs to a bowl game in each of his first three seasons.

Mississippi State was 8-4 this season. Leach went viral several times while talking to reporters.