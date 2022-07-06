Mike Grier becomes NHL’s first Black GM with Sharks hiring

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Grier was named general manager of the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday and became the first Black person in NHL history to hold the position.

The announcement ended a three-month search to fill the job after Doug Wilson stepped down earlier in the year. Grier was previously the hockey operations adviser for the New York Rangers.

“It means a lot to me,” Grier said at a press conference. “It’s not something I take lightly. I realize there’s a responsibility that comes with the territory. But I’m up for it. How I carry myself and how this organization carries himself, I think we’ll do well, and hopefully we’ll leave a footprint and open some doors for people to follow.”

Grier played in the NHL from 1996 to 2011. He was a member of the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and the Sharks. He played in 448 games and scored 81 goals with 102 assists.

Sharks team president Jonathan Becher said Grier emerged as the top candidate from a deep pool and that Grier’s experience as a player, scout, coach and executive gave him the edge.

“I hope you do serve as an inspiration to lots of people and that I hope you’re the first and certainly not the last,” Becher told Grier.

Previously, Grier was a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils and worked in the Rangers’ front office.

Joe Will had been serving as general manager in the interim. San Jose announced that head coach Bob Boughner and three assistants would not return next season. Grier will now have the opportunity to install his own coaching staff with the NHL Draft and free agency next up.

“It’s definitely a balance. I don’t want to get ahead of myself and be the kid in a candy store and be like ‘I can go get this. I can go get that.’ We’ve got to stay patient and stick with the vision that we believe in and not rush things. I think we’ll set a path and stay the course and not rush anything and get ahead of ourselves and end up digging a hole that we can’t get out of in the future,” he said.

Grier comes from a family of successful sports executives. Bobby Grier, his father, worked in the New England Patriots’ and Houston Texans’ front offices. Chris Grier, his brother, serves as the Miami Dolphins’ general manager.

Chris Grier released a statement about his brother breaking barriers in the NHL.

“I am incredibly happy and proud of Mike. The San Jose Sharks organization is getting a man of high character and integrity. He has always been respected on and off the ice y his peers,” Chris said.

“Mike will bring his work ethic and passion every day to the job. Mike understands the game, with intelligence, experience and knowledge to succeed as a GM. Our parents deserve all the credit for how they raised us. We were very fortunate to be able to observe and learn from our father, Bobby, while growing up. Congratulations to Mike and the San Jose Sharks on the great hire!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.