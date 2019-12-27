Mike Glass, QB from Eastern Michigan, ejected after hitting Pitt player in helmet

Mike Glass, the senior quarterback for Eastern Michigan, was ejected from the team’s Quick Lane Bowl game against Pittsburgh on Thursday after he struck an opposing player and appeared to knock down a referee during a tense exchange.

He was ejected with 10 seconds left. Glass was 28 of 50 for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The senior also ran for 83 yards and a score.

Eastern Michigan cornerback Kevin McGill was ejected earlier for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Glass later tweeted, “I let God and my family down!”

Pittsburgh defeated Eastern Michigan 34-30. Eastern Michigan plays at Kentucky on Sept. 5. The Eagles will be breaking in a new quarterback, attempting to replace Glass. Pitt hosts Miami of Ohio on Sept. 5. The Panthers will have a chance to be very good on defense if defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, Patrick Jones and safety Paris Ford all choose to stay in college instead of entering the NFL draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report