Mike Francesa blasts Mets over ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ first pitch: ‘What the hell are they thinking?’

Veteran sports radio talk host Mike Francesa didn’t hold back when discussing the New York Mets‘ decision to invite controversial internet personality Haliey Welch to throw out the first pitch in Thursday’s loss to the Athletics.

Discussing the incident on “The Mike Francesa Podcast,” Francesa blasted the decision-makers for inviting Welch to appear on “Camp Day,” knowing that she had risen to internet fame in June after making a lewd comment in a video that went viral on social media.

“I know nothing about this . . . young lady. I know she’s in her 15 minutes of fame – she just struck a chord and went viral with some sleazy answer to a man-on-the-street question,” Francesa said in his nearly four-minute long rant on the topic.

“The question I have is, knowing that that’s the case, that her fleeting – and it will be fleeting – fame was about something as suggestive as her answer was, what in the world would possess the Mets to bring her in to throw out the first ball? And, on top of it, on camp day.”

Many fans shared Francesa’s point of view, prompting a wave of backlash on social media.

“You have heard me say on numerous occasions, and it’s continued through the ownership change, that the Mets could screw up a one-car funeral,” he continued.

“I would think that that person spent last night not answering the phone and today running for cover while cleaning out their desk, whoever came up with that idea. Whoever in the marketing or promotional department decided that it was a good idea to bring this girl in and glorify her and shine the spotlight on her and let her throw out the first pitch, which got them utterly destroyed from coast to coast.”

“This is the kind of shake-your-head one where you just say, ‘What the hell are they thinking? And could you imagine when the owner is explaining to his wife exactly who this girl is?”

Welch addressed the controversy on social media Friday, explaining that her appearance at the game was meant to help spread an important message.

“So I guess some of the baseball community wasn’t too happy to see me yesterday,” she wrote in a post on X. “The main reason I went to the game was to spread awareness and donate to America’s vet dogs which pairs dogs with war veterans for a forever home.

“Join me in donating to this amazing charity. I miss ya already Buddy.”

In the video she shared in the post, Welch is introduced to Buddy, the Mets Vet Dog, who made his debut in May.

Sponsored by the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, America’s VetDogs serves as a nonprofit foundation that works to provide service dogs to first responders and veterans with disabilities.

