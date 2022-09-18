Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore ejected from Bucs-Saints game following brouhaha

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The bitter feud between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore escalated Sunday in a matchup between the NFC South rivals.

The incident began after Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw an incomplete pass to Scotty Miller. Brady was marching down the field to confront a referee when Lattimore appeared to gesture toward the quarterback. Brady went over to confront Lattimore when Leonard Fournette started the pushing.

Evans started to walk off the field when he saw the quarrel happening. He rushed over and pushed Lattimore to the ground.

Multiple flags were thrown and offsetting penalties were given out in addition to Evans and Lattimore getting ejected.

The game had been extremely frustrating for the Buccaneers and Brady. The superstar quarterback was seen yelling at his sideline and tossing his tablet earlier in the game.

Evans and the Saints have a big rivalry. The wide receiver, who’s recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons, has struggled against New Orleans. He only has five touchdowns in 15 games in his career against the Saints.

Evans was suspended for a game in 2017 after an incident with Lattimore. The wide receiver stepped between an altercation between Lattimore and then-Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Saints have a seven-game regular-season winning streak against the Buccaneers.