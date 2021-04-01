Miguel Cabrera slaps home run as snow falls during Tigers' opening day

Miguel Cabrera started off his 19th major league season with a home run off of American League Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber as the snow came down at Comerica Park in Detroit.

The Tigers’ star’s two-run homer came in the bottom of the first against the Cleveland Indians on the first game of the 2021 season. It is the 488th home run of his career and his 350th as a Tiger.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Opening day is usually bright and sunny around baseball stadiums but on occasion, there is one venue where precipitation can affect the game – even snow. Cabrera didn’t even realize he had hit a home run until the umpires told him. He slid into second base thinking he had a sure-fire double to start the game.

MLB 2021 SEASON PREVIEW: WHAT TO KNOW

Cabrera, 37, can still hit the baseball a mile even as he’s battled injuries over the latter part of his baseball career. He played 57 games in the coronavirus-shortened season and finished with a .250 batting average and 10 home runs.

In 2019, Cabrera hit .282 in 136 games with 12 home runs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Getting off to a hot start is going to be key for the Tigers. Detroit had a 23-35 record in 2020. It wasn’t the worst record in the American League, but they were a far cry from competing for a playoff spot.