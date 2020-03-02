Mid-Eastern Conference women's basketball championship history

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, otherwise known as the MEAC, holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 11 teams: Bethune-Cookman, Coppin State, Delaware State, Florida A&M, Howard, Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State.

The MEAC women’s tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 14.

The tournament was played from 1978 to 1979 and then again from 1982 onward.

2019: BETHUNE-COOKMAN

In 2019, Bethune-Cookman defeated Norfolk State 57-45. Angel Golden was named tournament MOP.

2018: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T won the MEAC in 2018 over Hampton. They beat the Pirates 72-65 in overtime. Kala Green was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

2017: HAMPTON

Hampton defeated Bethune-Cookman, 52-49, in 2017. Jephany Brown was named tournament MOP.

2016: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T won the MEAC in 2016, defeating Coppin State 65-46. April McRae was named tournament MOP.

2015: SAVANNAH STATE

In 2015, Savannah State defeated Maryland Eastern Shore for the MEAC title. But NCAA violations forced them to vacate the title.

2014: HAMPTON

Hampton defeated Coppin State, 50-47, in 2014 for its eighth conference title. Nicole Hamilton was named tournament MOP.

2013: HAMPTON

Hampton won its fourth straight MEAC title in 2013. The Pirates defeated Howard, 59-38, Keiara Avant was named tournament MOP.

2012: HAMPTON

Hampton defeated Howard, 54-53, in 2012. Jericka Jenkins was the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

2011: HAMPTON

Hampton repeated in 2011, defeating Howard 61-42. Quanneisha Perry was named MOP.

2010: HAMPTON

Hampton started a little run of MEAC dominance in 2010. The Pirates defeated South Carolina State, 57-46. Melanie Warner was named MOP.

2009: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T defeated Hampton, 76-54. Amber Bland was named MOP.

2008: COPPIN STATE

Coppin State won its third title in four seasons as they defeated North Carolina A&T, 72-70, in 2008. Shalamar Oakley was named tournament MOP.

2007: DELAWARE STATE

Delaware State finally won its first MEAC in 2007. They defeated Morgan State 55-42. Raquel Collier was named MOP.

2006: COPPIN STATE

Coppin State repeated as champions in 2006. They defeated Delaware State 46-36. Rashida Suber was named MOP.

2005: COPPIN STATE

In 2005, Coppin State defeated Norfolk State 67-43. LeKiesha Wills was named tournament MOP.

2004: HAMPTON

Hampton defeated Delaware State, 65-50, in 2004. Nicole Brathwaite was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

2003: HAMPTON

Hampton defeated Delaware State, 69-57, in 2003. LaShondra Dixon was named tournament MOP.

2002: NORFOLK STATE

In 2002, Norfolk State defeated Hampton 61-52. Suawanna Taylor was named tournament MOP.

2001: HOWARD

Howard won its fourth title in six years, defeating Hampton 86-83 in 2001. Andrea Gardner was named tournament MOP.

2000: HAMPTON

Hampton broke through in 2000 and defeated Norfolk State, 66-64. Jessica Faust was the MOP of the tournament.

1999: FLORIDA A&M

In 1999, Florida A&M defeated Hampton 69-47. Teresa Jenkins was named MOP.

1998: HOWARD

Howard won its third straight MEAC title in 1998. They beat Hampton, 78-70. Alisha Hill was named tournament MOP.

1997: HOWARD

Howard beat out Florida A&M, 84-53, in 1997. Alisha Hill was named tournament MOP.

1996: HOWARD

In 1996, Howard defeated North Carolina A&T. The Bison won the game 65-46. Amanda Hayes was named tournament MOP.

1995: FLORIDA A&M

Florida A&M won its first MEAC title in 1995. They defeated Howard, 71-69. Cathy Robinson was named tournament MOP.

1994: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T defeated Howard, 76-67. Nisha Wilson was named MOP.

1993: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

South Carolina State repeated as champions in 1993. They defeated Coppin State 65-54. Sonya Wilson was named tournament MOP.

1992: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

In 1992, South Carolina State defeated Bethune-Cookman. They won the game, 69-44. Shena Brown was named tournament MOP.

1991: COPPIN STATE

Coppin State won its first MEAC title in 1991. They defeated North Carolina A&T, 55-53. Regina Nolan was named tournament MOP.

1990: HOWARD

Howard won its fifth MEAC title in six years in 1990. The Bison defeated Delaware State, 84-60. Karen Wilkins was named tournament MOP.

1989: HOWARD

In 1989, Howard won its third straight title. The Bison defeated North Carolina A&T, 83-57. Karen Wilkins was named tournament MOP.

1988: HOWARD

Howard defeated North Carolina A&T, 83-57. Vanessa Graham was named tournament MOP.

1987: HOWARD

Howard defeated South Carolina State, 62-57. Wanda Pittman, of South Carolina State, was named MOP.

1986: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

In 1986, South Carolina State defeated Howard 59-57. Brenda Williams was named MOP of the tournament.

1985: HOWARD

Howard won the tournament in 1985. Vanessa Graham was named tournament MOP.

1984: BETHUNE-COOKMAN

In 1984, Bethune-Cookman defeated South Carolina State 62-61 in overtime. Erma Jones was named Most Outstanding Player.

1983: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

South Carolina State won its third MEAC title in 1983. They defeated Bethune-Cookman, 65-64. Jimi Gatlin was named Most Outstanding Player.

1982: HOWARD

Howard defeated South Carolina State in 1982, 77-69.

1981: NO TOURNAMENT CHAMPION

1980: NO TOURNAMENT CHAMPION

1979: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

South Carolina State repeated as MEAC champions in 1979. They defeated Howard, 76-56.

1978: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

South Carolina State defeated Morgan State, 85-70, to win the first-ever MEAC title in 1978.