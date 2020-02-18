Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men's basketball championship history

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, otherwise known as the MEAC, holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 11 teams: Bethune-Cookman, Coppin State, Delaware State, Florida A&M, Howard, Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State.

The MEAC men’s basketball conference tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 14.

The MEAC began its conference championships in 1972.

Read below for a list of past champions.

2019: NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

The Eagles won a third straight MEAC title in 2019. They defeated Norfolk State, 50-47. Raasean Davis was named tournament MVP.

2018: NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

North Carolina Central repeated as champions in 2018. The Eagles beat Hampton, 71-63. Pablo Rivas was named MVP.

2017: NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

North Carolina Central began its run in the MEAC in 2017. The Eagles defeated Norfolk State, 67-59. Patrick Cole was named tournament MVP.

2016: HAMPTON

Hampton repeated as champions in 2016. The Pirates defeated South Carolina State, 81-69.

2015: HAMPTON

Hampton defeated Delaware State, 82-61. Deron Powers was named tournament MVP.

2014: NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

North Carolina Central won its first MEAC title in 2014. They defeated Morgan State, 71-62. Jeremy Ingram was named MVP.

2013: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T won MEAC title No. 16 in 2013. The Aggies defeated Morgan State, 57-54. Adrian Powell was named tournament MVP.

2012: NORFOLK STATE

Norfolk State won its first MEAC title in 2012. They defeated Bethune-Cookman, 73-70. Kyle O’Quinn was named tournament MVP.

2011: HAMPTON

Hampton got to hold the MEAC title in 2011. The Pirates knocked off Morgan State, 60-55. Brandon Tunnell was named tournament MVP.

2010: MORGAN STATE

Morgan State repeated as champions in 2010. Kevin Thompson was named MVP of the tournament.

2009: MORGAN STATE

Morgan State defeated Norfolk State, 83-69, in 2009. The Bears’ Reggie Holmes was named tournament MVP.

2008: COPPIN STATE

Coppin State won its fourth MEAC title in 2008. They defeated Morgan State, 62-60. Tywain McKee was named tournament MVP.

2007: FLORIDA A&M

Florida A&M picked up another MEAC title in 2007. They defeated Delaware State, 58-56. Brian Greene was named tournament MVP.

2006: HAMPTON

Hampton prevented Delaware State from repeating as champions in 2006. They won, 60-56. Rashad West was named tournament MVP.

2005: DELAWARE STATE

Delaware State narrowly defeated Hampton, 55-53. Jahsha Bluntt was named MVP.

2004: FLORIDA A&M

Florida A&M defeated Coppin State, 58-51, in 2004. Terrence Woods was named tournament MVP.

2003: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

South Carolina State defeated Hampton, 72-67. Dustin Braddick was named MVP.

2002: HAMPTON

Hampton repeated as champions in 2002. They defeated Howard, 80-62. Tommy Adams was named tournament MVP.

2001: HAMPTON

Hampton won its first MEAC title in 2001. The Pirates defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore, 70-68. Tarvis Williams was named MVP.

2000: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

South Carolina State knocked off Coppin State, 70-53. Mike Waitre was named tournament MVP.

1999: FLORIDA A&M

Florida A&M won its first MEAC title in eight years. They defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore, 64-61. Monroe Pippins was named tournament MVP.

1998: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

South Carolina State edged Coppin State for the second time in three years. The Bulldogs won, 660-61. Roderick Blakney was named MVP.

1997: COPPIN STATE

Coppin State defeated North Carolina A&T in overtime in 1997, 81-74. Terquin Mott was named tournament MVP.

1996: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

South Carolina State defeated Coppin State, 69-56. Derrick Patterson was named MVP.

1995: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T repeated as champs in 1995. The Aggies beat Coppin State, 66-64. Phillip Allen won a second tournament MVP.

1994: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T won the MEAC title in 1994. The Aggies defeated South Carolina State, 87-70. Phillip Allen was named tournament MVP.

1993: COPPIN STATE

Coppin State took home the MEAC trophy in 1993. They defeated Delaware State, 80-53.

1992: HOWARD

Howard won its first MEAC title since 1981. The Bison defeated Florida A&M, 67-65, in 1992. Howard Holley was named tournament MVP.

1991: FLORIDA A&M

Florida A&M finally got to hold the hardware in 1991. They defeated Delaware State, 84-80.

1990: COPPIN STATE

Coppin State defeated North Carolina A&T, 54-50, in 1990. Reggie Isaac was named tournament MVP.

1989: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

In 1989, it was the first time North Carolina A&T missed the MEAC title game. South Carolina State defeated Florida A&M, 83-79. Travis Williams was named MVP.

1988: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T won its seventh straight MEAC title in 1988. They defeated Florida A&M, 83-79. Claude Williams was named MVP.

1987: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T defeated Howard, 79-58, in their last conference title matchup. The Aggies’ Thomas Griffis won the tournament MVP for a second year.

1986: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T barely beat Howard, 53-52, in 1986. The Aggies’ Thomas Griffis was named MVP.

1985: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

The Aggies continued their dominance in 1985. They defeated Howard, 71-69. Eric Boyd picked up his third tournament MVP award.

1984: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T defeated Howard in 1984, 65-58. Eric Boyd won his second MVP award.

1983: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T defeated Howard, 71-64. Jon Binion was named MVP of the tournament.

1982: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T had been dominant before the 1981-82 season, but it was that season where it really took off for the Aggies. They would begin an incredible clash with Howard. In their first matchup, the Aggies beat the Bison 79-67. Eric Boyd was named MVP.

1981: HOWARD

In 1981, Howard repeated as champs. The Bison defeated Maryland Eastern-Shore, 78-69. Larry Spriggs became the first three-time tournament MVP winner.

1980: HOWARD

In 1980, Howard finally won its first MEAC title. They defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-69. Larry Spriggs won his second tournament MVP.

1979: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T captures its sixth title in eight seasons with a victory over Howard in 1979. Larry Spriggs, of Howard, was named MVP.

1978: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T defeated Howard, 82-77. James Sparrow won his second tournament MVP.

1977: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T won the title again in 1977. The Aggies defeated Morgan State, 66-63. Eric Evans, of Morgan State, was named MVP.

1976: MORGAN STATE

Morgan State finally captured the MEAC title on its third try. They defeated Howard, 82-77. James Sparrow, of North Carolina A&T, was named MVP of the tournament.

1975: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T won its third conference title in four seasons. They defeated Morgan State, 86-77. Marvin Webster was named MVP of the tournament.

1974: MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE

Maryland-Eastern Shore won the MEAC title in 1974. They defeated Morgan State, 77-62. Talvin Skinner was named MVP.

1973: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T went back-to-back in 1973. They knocked off Howard for the second straight year. William Harris was named tournament MVP.

1972: NORTH CAROLINA A&T

North Carolina A&T won the first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament in 1972. They defeated Howard, 71-62. Robert Lewis, of Howard, was the tournament MVP.