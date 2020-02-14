Mid-American Conference men's basketball championship history

The Mid-American Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 12 teams, including Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo and Western Michigan.

The Mid-American men’s basketball tournament begins March 9 and ends March 14.

The Mid-American Conference began in 1946. The conference’s tournament championship began in 1980.

Read below for a list of previous conference tournament championship winners.

2019: BUFFALO

The Bulls won their fourth title in five seasons in 2019. They defeated Bowling Green, 87-73. Jeremy Harris was named MVP of the tournament.

2018: BUFFALO

Buffalo won the MAC title in 2018. The Bulls and Wes Clark defeated Toledo, 76-66. Clark was named MVP of the tournament.

2017: KENT STATE

Kent State was the winner in 2017. The Golden Flashes defeated Akron, 70-65. Jaylin Walker was named MVP of the tournament.

2016: BUFFALO

Buffalo repeated as champs in 2016. It defeated Akron, 64-61. Willie Conner was named MVP.

2015: BUFFALO

Buffalo started a little run in the MAC beginning in 2015. The Bulls defeated Central Michigan, 89-84. Xavier Ford was named MVP.

2014: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Western Michigan was the winner of the MAC in 2014. The Broncos defeated Toledo, 98-77.

2013: AKRON

Akron won the MAC title in 2013, 65-46. Demetrius Treadwell was named MVP of the tournament.

2012: OHIO

Ohio won its sixth MAC title in 2012. The Bobcats defeated Akron, 64-63. D.J. Cooper was named MVP.

2011: AKRON

Akron got back to the championship game in 2011 and beat Kent State in overtime, 66-65. Zeke Marshall was named MVP.

2010: OHIO

Ohio defeated Akron, 81-75, in overtime the following season. Armon Bassett was named MVP of the tournament.

2009: AKRON

Akron won its first MAC title in 2009. The Zips defeated Buffalo, 63-59. Nate Linhart was named MVP.

2008: KENT STATE

Kent State won its second title in three seasons in 2008. The Golden Flashes defeated Akron, 74-55. Haminn Quaintance was named MVP

2007: MIAMI (OHIO)

Miami (Ohio) edged out Akron in 2007, 53-52. The RedHawks’ Tim Pollitz was named MVP of the tournament.

2006: KENT STATE

Kent State defeated Toledo in 2006, 71-66. Kevin Warzynski was named MVP of the tournament.

2005: OHIO

Ohio defeated Buffalo, 80-79, in overtime in 2005’s championship. Leon Williams was named MVP.

2004: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Western Michigan won its first MAC title overall in 2004. The Broncos defeated Kent State, 77-66. Mike Williams was named MVP.

2003: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Central Michigan won its first MAC title since 1987. The Chippewas defeated Kent State, 77-72. Future NBA star Chris Kaman was named MVP.

2002: KENT STATE

Kent State won titles back-to-back in 2002. They defeated Bowling Green, 70-59. Trevor Huffman was named MVP for the second straight season.

2001: KENT STATE

Kent State didn’t let Miami get through to the winner’s podium in 2001 – even after a fifth straight appearance. Kent State won, 67-61. Trevor Huffman was named MVP of the tournament.

2000: BALL STATE

Ball State defeated Miami, 61-58. Duane Clemens was named MVP.

1999: KENT STATE

Kent State defeated Miami in the RedHawks’ third straight appearance. The Golden Flashes won, 49-43. John Whorton was named MVP.

1998: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Eastern Michigan defeated Miami, 92-77. Future NBA guard Earl Boykins was named MVP.

1997: MIAMI (OHIO)

Miami (Ohio) defeated Eastern Michigan, 96-76, in 1997. RedHawks star Devin Davis was named MVP of the tournament.

1996: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Eastern Michigan won its third MAC title. It defeated Toledo, 77-63. Brian Tolbert was named MVP of the tournament.

1995: BALL STATE

Ball State won its second title in three seasons in 1995, defeating Eastern Michigan, 77-70. Steve Payne was named the MVP of the tournament.

1994: OHIO

Ohio won a third MAC title in 1994. The Bobcats defeated Miami (Ohio), 89-66. Gary Trent was named MVP.

1993: BALL STATE

Ball State won a fifth conference championship in 1993. The Cardinals defeated Western Michigan, 79-64. Steve Payne was named MVP.

1992: MIAMI (OHIO)

Miami won the tournament against Ball State in 1992, 58-57. Bill Gillis was named MVP.

1991: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Eastern Michigan defeated Toledo, 67-66. Marcus Kennedy was named MVP.

1990: BALL STATE

Ball State became the first repeat winner in 1990, defeating Central Michigan 78-56. Billy Butts was awarded the MVP for the second straight season.

1989: BALL STATE

Ball State won its third title in 1989. The Cardinals defeated Kent State, 67-65. Billy Butts was named MVP.

1988: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Eastern Michigan won the conference title in 1988. They defeated Ohio, 94-80. Grant Long was named MVP.

1987: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Central Michigan won its first MAC title in 1987. They defeated Kent State, 64-63. Dan Majerle was named MVP of the tournament.

1986: BALL STATE

Ball State defeated Miami in 1986, 87-79. Dan Palombizio was named MVP.

1985: OHIO

Ohio became the first multi-winner in 1985. The Bobcats defeated Miami 74-64. Ron Harper, of Miami, was named MVP of the tournament.

1984: MIAMI (OHIO)

Miami (OH) won its first MAC title in 1984, defeating Kent State, 42-40. Chuck Stahl was named MVP.

1983: OHIO

Ohio defeated Bowling Green, 59-56, in 1983. John Devereux was named MVP.

1982: NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Northern Illinois got its first conference title win in a revenge game against Ball State, 79-75, in overtime. Allen Rayhorn was named MVP.

1981: BALL STATE

Ball State won the MAC title in 19891. It defeated Northern Illinois, 79-66. Ray McCallum was named MVP of the tournament.

1980: TOLEDO

Toledo won the first Mid-American Conference tournament in 1980. The Rockets defeated Bowling Green, 85-70. Jim Swaney was named MVP.