Michigan’s shocking upset over Ohio State erupts into chaos as massive brawl breaks out at midfield

A victorious Saturday afternoon for the Michigan Wolverines erupted into chaos when a massive brawl between Michigan and Ohio State players broke out at midfield after the Buckeyes’ shocking defeat.

Within minutes of Michigan’s 13-10 victory at Ohio Stadium, players began brawling at midfield.

FOX Sports’ broadcast captured the moment a Michigan flag was planted on the Ohio State logo, seemingly prompting the skirmish. It was not immediately clear which player attempted to plant the flag, but video from the stands showed several Ohio State players rushing the field where the Michigan players were centered around the flag.

Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer also snatched the flag away before throwing it on the ground.

Several law enforcement officers were also involved in breaking up the fight. Videos shared on social media appeared to show players being pepper sprayed, and both Michigan and Ohio State players appeared to be in pain from it.

Ohio State University Police confirmed the use of pepper spray.

“Following the game, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation. During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games & will continue to investigate,” the department said in a statement on X.

Following the immediate aftermath of the fight, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings told FOX Sports in an on-field interview the incident was “bad for the sport.”

“It was such a great game. You hate to see stuff like that happen after the game. Bad for the sport, bad for college football. But, at the end of the game, they gotta learn how to lose, man. You can’t be fighting and stuff just because you lost a game.

“We had 60 minutes and four quarters to do all that fighting, and now people want to talk and fight. That’s wrong. It’s bad for the game — classless, in my opinion — and people want to be better.”