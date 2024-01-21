Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy engaged to longtime girlfriend: ‘Forever & Ever’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The new year keeps getting better for J.J. McCarthy.

The quarterback led Michigan to a national championship earlier this month, completing a 15-0 season and giving the Wolverines their first title since 1997.

Several days later, he declared for the NFL Draft.

And now he’s engaged.

McCarthy and his new fiancée, Katya Kuropas, announced the news in a joint Instagram post late Friday night.

“Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever,” the caption said.

The couple shared nine photos of each other, some with their pup Marley on a beach.

The comments were priceless, hyping up the quarterback.

“Bro got 2 rings in 2 weeks,” one user wrote.

“This man JJ is on a winning streak humanity hasn’t seen before,” said another.

Added another, “he really said this is my year.”

McCarthy penned a message to the maize and blue faithful when he declared for the draft and added a section for the future Mrs. McCarthy.

“You are my soulmate, best friend, and my rock,” he said. “I am so blessed to be your partner now and forever. I am so excited to continue our journey together.”

His Michigan teammate, Blake Corum, recently had high praise for him.

“J.J. is just a great quarterback,” Corum told Fox News Digital. “Wants to learn, wants to get better, will not stop until he does. Whatever round he gets drafted, I think he’s a first-rounder for sure, great quarterback, great leader.

“I think he’ll have a super-long career. Maybe a Tom Brady, we’ll see.”

McCarthy and Kuropas shared a kiss after the national championship, which the Wolverines won, 34-13, over the Washington Huskies. They have been dating since high school.

