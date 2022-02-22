Michigan State’s Tom Izzo not happy with idea of ending postgame handshake: ‘Typical of our country right now’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo – the longest-tenured coach in the Big Ten – wasn’t happy with what went down between Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and assistant Joe Krabbenhoft at the conclusion of their game on Sunday afternoon.

Howard is expected to be suspended for the final five games of the regular season for his role when he slapped Krabbenhoft after arguing with Gard following a Badgers’ 77-63 victory on Sunday.

In the handshake line post-game is when everything happened. And now there is talk of potentially eliminating handshake lines after college basketball games — but Izzo disagrees with that.

“Not shaking hands, that’s typical of our country right now,” Izzo said via, Yahoo Sports. “Instead of solving the problem, let’s make an excuse and let’s see if we can just instead of, confronting and demanding that it changes, let’s eliminate it so that we don’t have those problems. Let’s try to do that. That’s perfect us right now, that’s not perfect me. That’s not happening here. So if some team doesn’t want to shake hands, you’re gonna see 15 of my guys walk down and shake air. We’re going to shake air and I’m gonna to shake air and then we’re gonna leave.”

When the two coaches met following their game, Howard appeared to tell Gard he “won’t forget that,” and Gard had put his hand on Howard’s elbow to try and keep him there while the two talked. Howard was referring to Gard calling a timeout with 15 seconds left and up 15 points. He also said that Gard touched him during the post-game line, and he felt the need to defend himself.

Howard and Gard continued to exchange words, and that’s when Howard grabbed the Wisconsin coach’s shirt. Players and coaches from both teams separated the two men, but Howard then re-engaged and slapped Krabbenhoft in the head with an open hand.

The Wolverines (14-11, 8-7) will be without their head coach as they look to make a late season push into the NCAA Tournament.