Michigan State suspends several players following tunnel brawl after Michigan game

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced the suspension of four players who were involved in roughing up a Michigan player following the end of their game over the weekend.

Tucker said in a statement late Sunday night Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young effective immediately. Tucker said the suspensions came “after reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors. The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed,” Tucker said.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community remain our number one priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency, and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action in this matter. Our core values and the responsibility that comes with wearing a State green and white jersey must never be compromised.”

Brown, a redshirt sophomore linebacker who transferred from Minnesota, has played in five games this season and recorded his lone tackle against Michigan on Saturday. Crump, a redshirt sophomore cornerback from Arizona, has played in four games this season and didn’t play against Michigan.

Grose is a starting safety for the Spartans. The junior had four tackles in the loss against Michigan. Young is a freshman from Atlanta. He played in the Michigan game and had seven tackles.

SECOND MICHIGAN FOOTBALL PLAYER SHOWN GETTING ROUGHED UP, HIT WITH HELMET IN VIDEO

The players’ roles weren’t spelled out in the statement neither were the length of the suspensions. But the videos posted to social media paint an ugly picture about what happened Saturday night following the Wolverines’ win over the Spartans.

Spartans players appeared to rough up Wolverines defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the tunnel. Videos posted to social media appeared to show at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said a second player, who wasn’t identified, was also attacked and one was injured and might have a broken nose.

“Two of our players were assaulted,” Harbaugh said. “I saw on the one video. Ten on one. It was pretty bad. It needs to be investigated.”

A second video posted earlier Sunday appeared to show a Michigan State player hitting his helmet on another Michigan player.

An investigation is underway in partnership with Michigan State University Police, and Michigan’s athletic department and football program, University of Michigan Deputy Chief of Police Melissa Overton said.

“Situations like these, and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously,” Overton said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, who attended the game, is also looking into the fight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.