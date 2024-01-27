Michigan naming offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore head coach after Jim Harbaugh’s departure: report

Jim Harbaugh wanted Sherrone Moore to replace him at Michigan, and it seems like he got his wish.

Reports say the school has promoted the offensive coordinator to become its next head coach.

Harbaugh left the Wolverines for the Los Angeles Chargers this week after nine seasons, the most recent resulting in a national championship.

“But not a better man to coach the team than Sherrone Moore. He has my vote, my support wholeheartedly. I feel like it’s in great hands,” Harbaugh told The Detroit News.

Moore has spent the last six seasons with Michigan, and the 2023 season was his first as offensive coordinator after two years as co-offensive coordinator.

Moore received valuable head coaching experience in 2023, going 3-0 as acting head coach while Harbaugh was suspended.

The new head coach was emotional after Michigan’s win at Penn State shortly after Harbaugh’s second suspension began as punishment for the team’s sign-stealing scandal.

“I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh,” Moore said after that Nov. 11 game. “I love you, man. I love the s— out of you, man. Did this for you. For this university. The president. Our AD. We got the best players, the best university, the best alumni in the country. Love you guys.”

Harbaugh departs Michigan with a record of 89-25 after three consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff.

This is Moore’s first head coaching gig. Before joining Michigan in 2018, he spent time with Central Michigan and Louisville.

The Wolverines were the sixth team in college football history to go 15-0. They defeated No. 2 Ohio State, No. 18 Iowa, No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Washington in their final four games.

